WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $4.77 billion or $10.97 per share, compared to net income of $361 million or $0.83 per share last year.Funds from operations for the quarter were $737 million or $1.70 per share, compared to $790 million or $1.82 per share last year. AFFO per share for the quarter were $1.80, compared to $1.82 last year.Net revenues for the quarter were $1.65 billion, compared to $1.67 billion last year.The company also announced a deal to sell all of its Fiber segment, together with certain supporting assets and personnel, with EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund acquiring the small cells business and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. acquiring the fiber solutions business for $8.5 billion in aggregate.The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to certain closing conditions and required government and regulatory approvals.Crown Castle currently expects to use the cash proceeds from the sale to repay existing indebtedness and fund anticipated share repurchases, positioning the company to maintain an investment grade credit rating while instituting a share repurchase program of approximately $3.0 billion in conjunction with the closing of the transaction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX