Das Instrument OBD SE0000514705 OBDUCAT AB B SK 8 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2025The instrument OBD SE0000514705 OBDUCAT AB B SK 8 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2025Das Instrument 6W5 FR0011464452 SPINEGUARD EO -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.03.2025The instrument 6W5 FR0011464452 SPINEGUARD EO -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2025Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.03.2025The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2025Das Instrument 5LH0 SE0021181559 GUARD THERAPEUTICS INT.AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2025The instrument 5LH0 SE0021181559 GUARD THERAPEUTICS INT.AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2025