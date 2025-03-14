AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space receives SEK 3.2 M insurance claim for the Kelpie-2 satellite

2025-03-14 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space receives payment for an insurance claim on the Kelpie-2 satellite of USD 0.315 M (approx. SEK 3.2 M). The claim was triggered by an anomaly of its payload antenna which did not deploy.

Kelpie-2 was launched in June 2023. As announced in November 2023, the satellite was considered a total loss due to the malfunction.

