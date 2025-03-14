BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) released Loss for fourth quarter of -RMB24.21 millionThe company's earnings came in at -RMB24.21 million, or -RMB0.21 per share. This compares with -RMB132.34 million, or -RMB1.08 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to RMB102.73 billion from RMB99.95 billion last year.Tuniu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB24.21 Mln. vs. -RMB132.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.21 vs. -RMB1.08 last year. -Revenue: RMB102.73 Bln vs. RMB99.95 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB116.6-RMB122 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX