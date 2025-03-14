AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Aligns Leadership for Growth and Shareholder Value Creation

Paul Duffy Appointed Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Kendall Joins Board

Seasoned Advisors Mark Orsmond and Michael Nemirow to Support AIML's Corporate Development Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce key updates to its Board of Directors ("Board") as the Company enters an exciting new phase of growth and commercialization.

Paul Duffy, AIML's Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Kendall, AIML's President and Chief Commercialization Officer, have both been appointed to the Board. Mr. Duffy has also assumed the role of Executive Chairman, Simultaneously, Mark Orsmond, outgoing Executive Chair of the Board, and Michael Nemirow have stepped down from the Board and continue their involvement as strategic advisors.

These changes reflect AIML's strategic commitment to aligning with the Company's forward-looking focus on commercial execution, market penetration, and strategic partnerships. As AIML continues to advance its innovative portfolio of AI-driven healthcare technologies, this Board realignment ensures the Company is structured to accelerate growth, provide direct industry experience, and drive shareholder value.

Paul Duffy, CEO and newly appointed Chairman of the Board, commented:

"We are entering an exciting new chapter at AIML, one defined by focus, execution, and scalable impact. Strengthening our Board with more industry participants to enhance a commercialization lens is a key part of our strategic evolution, and I'm honored to now serve in a governance capacity alongside Peter Kendall. I would like to express my deep gratitude to both Mark and Michael for their dedication, insights, and leadership during a foundational period for the Company. In particular, we are very grateful to Mark for the top-tier medical and professional team that is now part of our Company, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new advisory role."

As part of this transition, Mark Orsmond and Michael Nemirow will continue to play a pivotal role in the Company's growth trajectory, supporting corporate development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and commercialization strategies.

AIML remains steadfast in its mission to deliver breakthrough solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human health. These leadership transitions mark a meaningful step forward in realizing that vision.

For more information about AIML :

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

Contact:

Blake Fallis

(778) 405-0882

info@aiml-innovations.com

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AIML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Quantum Sciences Ltd. and NeuralCloud Solutions Inc, strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 11.11% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AIML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

