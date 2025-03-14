SMX Public Limited: The Imaginable Destruction When Cyber Security Fails at the Hardware Level

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / The world has spent decades fortifying digital infrastructure against cyberattacks-firewalls, encryption, multi-factor authentication, and AI-driven threat detection. But what if the actual battlefield isn't in the code but in the physical hardware itself? A compromised firewall can be patched. A corrupted motherboard, an infiltrated processor, or an adulterated semiconductor at the supply chain level? That's an entirely different beast.

This is where SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX) changes the game. With its groundbreaking technology, SMX embeds immutable, trackable markers at the molecular level - directly into semiconductors, chips, and critical electronic components. As pointed out in a report by Frost & Sullivan, these markers create a permanent digital twin, allowing for real-time authentication, provenance tracking, and forensic analysis of every component from manufacturing to final deployment.

Without this level of security, things can get very scary, very fast. Imagine a world where an executive's laptop, fresh out of the box, already contains the seeds of its intended destruction. A CEO types in sensitive trade secrets, financial strategies, or merger plans - all of it silently transmitted to an unknown adversary. There was no phishing email and no suspicious download. The breach occurred before the device even left the factory.

Infiltration Through Hardware

Or take the battlefield - where compromised drones, missile systems, and surveillance equipment feed doctored information to military commanders, ensuring strategic decisions are based on manipulated intelligence. Lives lost. Wars lost. Entire nations are put at risk - not through brute force, but through the silent corruption of hardware before it even reaches the battlefield.

Worse, assassinations aren't limited to gunmen in the shadows anymore. A pacemaker with a compromised chip-maliciously programmed before it even left the manufacturer-could deliver a lethal jolt at the perfect moment. A smart vehicle carrying a high-value target suddenly veers off a cliff due to a hardware exploit rather than a software glitch.

On the corporate side, what happens when the hardware in financial trading systems, medical devices, or power grids has been quietly manipulated? Tampered processors feeding false data to AI algorithms? Deliberate inefficiencies in key infrastructure? Entire economies can be controlled through undetectable supply chain infiltration.

The Consequences of Being Reactive

This isn't alarmist rhetoric- it's real-time potential. And its possibilities result from the fact that for far too long, cybersecurity has been reactive, not proactive. For decades, companies and governments have been pumping billions in post-incident responses, patching holes in software but ignoring the foundation on which everything runs. The truth of the matter is that cybersecurity can't just be about monitoring network activity.

If the hardware itself is compromised at the manufacturing stage, every subsequent layer of security is nothing more than a smokescreen. By digitizing the physical instead of the output, SMX creates unparalleled supply chain integrity by ensuring that components and critical AI-enabling hardware infrastructure never veer off the original course toward the final destination. Governments and corporations can scan a microprocessor and, in nanoseconds, verify its legitimacy. That translates to SMX technology more than flagging tampered hardware- it can stop it in its tracks from reaching its intended target. Without SMX, there's no need to rehash what can happen next.

The time for naivety is past. The next war, the next financial collapse, and the next global catastrophe may not come from the front door, but instead from the unnoticed, unchecked vulnerabilities hidden inside the devices we use every day. Make no mistake, software-based cybersecurity is an arms race - a race that will always have a losing side. The only real way forward is to ensure that the very fabric of our technology, the hardware itself, is incorruptible from the start. That's why SMX isn't just another security company. It's the most formidable line of defense in a war most people don't even realize has already begun.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media contact for this content:

ken@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire