Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that it has secured new important US hospital system contracts including initial delivery of 60 next-generation TetraGraph neuromuscular monitoring systems to an Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) with strong presence in the Northeastern region.

"This demonstrates the power of our solutions and the capabilities we have in meeting demands of large US hospital systems. The new IDN contract was awarded following a competitive evaluation including EMG and legacy AMG technologies, showcasing once again how our technology is emerging as the new gold-standard. The contract represents an opportunity for recurring sensor revenue coming from more than 20,000 patients every year, when fully implemented", says Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in more than 500 leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of the recently published US and European guidelines recommending neuromuscular monitoring of all patients receiving paralytic drugs. TetraGraph is powered by EMG-technology and helps anesthesiologists accurately determine the correct dose of paralytic drugs and their antagonists and determines when patients breathing function has safely recovered post-surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Attachments

Senzime secures additional US hospital system contracts

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire