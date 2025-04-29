Senzime secures new TetraGraph contract with state-wide university hospital system in southern US

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Uppsala, Sweden - Senzime AB today announced that it has secured another major US contract, this time with a top-ranked, state-wide university hospital system located in the southern US. The initial order includes 60 TetraGraph systems, with the potential to monitor more than 15,000 patients per year.

"This new hospital system contract was awarded without a clinical evaluation, showcasing the strength of our installed base, reputation, and robust US market references. As the market continues to adapt to the new clinical guidelines for neuromuscular monitoring, Senzime is uniquely positioned to offer the solutions and services hospitals demand to ensure compliance, enhance patient safety, and deliver outstanding customer support," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph system is now used in over 3,500 operating rooms worldwide. Purpose-built for EMG-based quantitative monitoring, TetraGraph helps anesthesiologists optimize dosing of neuromuscular blocking agents and reversal drugs, and supports safe and timely extubation decisions.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

