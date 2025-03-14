BTS Group AB is proud to celebrate Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, for her inclusion in Inc. Magazine's 2025 Female Founders 500 list-a prestigious recognition of the most inspiring and influential women entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to lead and build in today's business world.

The Female Founders 500 list honors bold visionaries who have overcome obstacles, challenged convention, and sparked meaningful change in their industries. As Inc. describes, this is a "special and rare" community of founders who are not just leading companies-they are reshaping what business leadership looks like today.

Innovating the future of leader development with Christine

Christine co-founded Sounding Board with Lori Mazan. Through its recent acquisition by BTS, Sounding Board expands BTS's capabilities to serve global companies with end-to-end, executive to frontline leadership coaching-combining the power of human connection with the precision of platform-based scale.

"Christine's recognition is a powerful validation of her purpose-driven leadership," said Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group. "She embodies the courage, innovation, and ambition that the Female Founders 500 celebrates-and we're honored to have her as part of the BTS family."

To view the full list of 2025 honorees, visit Inc.com. The spring issue of Inc. magazine, featuring the full Female Founders 500 package, will be available on newsstands March 18.

About BTS

BTS is a global consultancy that works with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, turn strategy into action, and build the capabilities needed for lasting success. We partner with clients to create human-centered learning experiences that spark transformation and accelerate business performance.

