In collaboration with the Car Connectivity Consortium, global automotive and device manufacturers and technology companies are advancing Bluetooth Low Energy, Ultra-Wideband, and CCC Digital Key testing.

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), the trusted source for defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to enhance the consumer experience through standardized, secure, and convenient connectivity solutions, will kick off its twelfth Plugfest this week alongside BMW Group. The event is being held at the automaker's headquarters in Munich, Germany. This event will serve as a testing ground for leading automakers, device manufacturers, and technology providers to validate and refine CCC Digital Key implementations.

With connected vehicles projected to make up 95% of all new cars sold by 2030, the entire automotive ecosystem, including automakers, device manufacturers, technology providers, and Tier 1 suppliers, is placing greater emphasis on developing secure, seamless and interoperable digital key technology. This Plugfest will focus on advancing CCC Digital Key interoperability testing, with an emphasis on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sniffing test cases, OEM test cases, ultra-wideband (UWB) test cases and newly introduced test scenarios. Participants will work towards validating these test cases, laying the foundation for expanding the CCC Digital Key testing scope in future iterations, including preparations for the CCC Digital Key specification version 4.

The Plugfest format provides a collaborative platform for CCC members to ensure their implementations meet industry standards and consumer demands. Participating companies at the event include Google, Samsung, BMW, CARIAD, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, Volvo Car Group, Huf Hülsbeck Fürst GmbH Co. KG, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Technica Engineering GmbH, Comprion GmbH, Ellisys, Motorola Mobility LLC, Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH, and other participants. These industry leaders will collaborate to enhance the reliability and security of digital key technology through rigorous cross-industry testing.

Key testing areas at the upcoming Plugfest:

Automakers and device manufacturers will test CCC Digital Key implementations, evaluating Digital Key version 3 and version 4 interoperability.

Bluetooth test equipment vendors will validate Bluetooth LE sniffing solutions through dedicated test sessions.

UWB test equipment vendors will showcase how their tools can support CCC members in refining and certifying digital key technology.

End-to-end interoperability laboratories will conduct tests on published CCC Digital Key test cases to advance the validation process.

"The work happening at this Plugfest is crucial to the continued evolution of CCC Digital Key," said Alysia Johnson, President of CCC. "As vehicles become more connected, ensuring seamless and secure interoperability between automakers, device manufacturers, and technology providers is more important than ever. These hands-on testing sessions allow our members to collaborate in real-time, solve technical challenges, and accelerate the adoption of the trusted global standard of digital keys."

To further build on the momentum coming out of the Plugfest, the CCC expects to roll out an expanded CCC Digital Key Certification Program shortly. The current program focuses on near-field communication and designates that a product meets the CCC's highest requirements for secure and interoperable vehicle-to-device access. The expanded program will incorporate BLE, which enables remote command, and UWB with BLE, which provides full passive entry capabilities.

For more information on the Car Connectivity Consortium and its initiatives, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections. With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317150280/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ally Hodapp

INK Communications for CCC

ccc@ink-co.com