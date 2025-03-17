EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail Technologies changes ICB classification and joins the "Defense" sub-sector

Press release

Paris, 17 March 2025

The Exail Technologies stock changes sector within the ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) classification, used by Euronext to identify companies whose shares are listed on its markets. The former classification "Machinery: Industrial" was no longer adequate since the group's refocus on autonomous robotics and navigation systems activities. The new classification in the Defense sub-sector (code 50201020) thus more accurately reflects the group's current dynamics.

In 2024, Exail Technologies secured €451 million in orders, nearly 60% of which were in the Defense sector. The group also announced in February 2025 a new contract worth several hundred million euros for drone systems in the field of underwater mine hunting for a leading navy.

ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) is a system that categorizes more than 70,000 companies and 75,000 securities worldwide, allowing companies to be compared across four levels of classification and national borders. The ICB system is managed by the FTSE Group and used by many stock exchanges (including Euronext, London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ OMX), data and stock index providers (such as STOXX, FTSE Russell), and asset managers.

The classification change will be effective from March 24, 2025.

The announcement of classification changes for March 2025 by FTSE Russell is available here: link.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

