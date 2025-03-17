BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Niu Technologies (NIU), a Chinese provider of smart urban mobility solutions, reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net loss was RMB 72.54 million or $9.94 million, narrower than last year's net loss of RMB 130.17 million.Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.91 or $0.13, compared to loss of RMB 1.65 last year.Adjusted net loss was RMB 66.7 million or $9.14 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in 2023.Revenues were RMB 819.2 million or $112.23 million, an increase of 71.1 percent from RMB 478.69 million last year.The number of e-scooters sold was 226,634, up 64.9 percent year-over -year. The number of e-scooters sold in China grew 65.1 percent from last year, and the growth was 63.9 percent win the international markets.Looking ahead, for the first quarter, NIU expects revenues to be in the range of RMB 631 million to RMB 707 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25 percent to 40 percent.NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2025 to be in the range of 1.3 million to 1.6 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 40 percent to 70 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX