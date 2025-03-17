TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Information Technology company NTT DATA and American cyber security company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) on Monday announced a partnership to enhance NTT Data's managed cybersecurity services.This collaboration integrates the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform, providing clients with advanced protection against growing, sophisticated cyberattacks. The partnership aims to reduce complexity and address the cybersecurity skills gap by offering an AI-driven platform and managed security solutions.The key capabilities of the partnership include the integration of Falcon with NTT Data's managed services, delivering advanced threat detection and response across digital environments. Clients will benefit from 24/7 proactive threat hunting and incident response support from both CrowdStrike and NTT Data's expert teams.Additionally, the global delivery network ensures seamless cybersecurity solutions regardless of the client's location, combining the strengths of both organizations' global ecosystems.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX