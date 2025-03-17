The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17
The Diverse Income Trust plc
17thMarch 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 14th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
14th March 2025 95.82p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 93.65p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
17thMarch 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire