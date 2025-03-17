The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

17thMarch 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

14th March 2025 95.82p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 93.65p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

17thMarch 2025