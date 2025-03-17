Instalco AB: Instalco has completed the acquisition of a minority stake in German installation group Fabri AG and issues 4,647,727 consideration shares

Instalco AB ("Instalco" or the "company") announced on 13 November 2024 that it had entered into an agreement to invest in the German installation group Fabri AG ("Fabri"). The acquisition of a minority stake representing 24 per cent of the votes and capital in Fabri was completed today, on 17 March 2025. Instalco pays in cash and with newly issued consideration shares.

Since the agreement was signed in November 2024, Fabri has continued to grow, acquiring Haberstock GmbH & Co. KG in Bavaria and Josef Michels Haustechnik GmbH in North Rhine-Westphalia. Together, these companies add EUR 10.6 million in revenue and strengthen Fabri's expertise in heating, plumbing, ventilation, and building technology.

"Fabri has demonstrated impressive momentum, and we're excited to be part of their journey. Their growth confirms our belief that this partnership will be a strong platform for Instalco's future in Germany," says Robin Boheman, CEO of Instalco.

In connection with the closing, the board of directors of Instalco has resolved to issue 4,647,727 new Instalco shares utilizing the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2024. As agreed between the parties, the share issue is structured such that the consideration shares are subscribed by Fabri. The consideration shares are issued at a subscription price of SEK 29.70 per share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the Instalco share during the period 14 - 20 November 2024. The number of newly issued consideration shares amounts to 4,647,727, which after the issuance corresponds to a dilution of 1.73 per cent of the number of shares and votes in Instalco. The number of shares in Instalco increases from a total of 264,107,025 to 268,754,752, corresponding to an increase in the company's share capital of SEK 13,943.181.

Robin Boheman, CEO

Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se +46(0)70-972 34 29

