WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Monday announced the appointment of Sunit Patel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2025.Patel will be leaving his position on Crown Castle's Board of Directors, effective March 17, 2025.'We look forward to welcoming Sunit Patel to the Crown Castle team,' said Steven Moskowitz, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer. 'Sunit brings unique, extensive telecommunications industry insight and more than 30 years of experience in senior finance roles across telecommunications, energy, and technology. He is exceptionally well-suited to help lead Crown Castle as we complete our recently announced divestiture and set course as the only pure-play, publicly traded US tower company.'Patel served on the Crown Castle Board of Directors from January 2024 to March 2025. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Ibotta Inc., a North American cashback rewards and mobile technology platform. Patel has more than 25 years of executive leadership, including 15 years as a public telecommunications company CFO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX