Dual-band timing module introduces Galileo OSNMA support, delivers nanosecond accuracy and robust security features through a new firmware update, available for evaluation in Q2 2025.
Thalwil, Switzerland - March 18, 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has announced the latest update on NEO-F10T, a compact dual-band GNSS timing module designed to meet the most stringent 5G timing requirements. This new variant of the
NEO-F10T includes superior security features, including Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication), making it an ideal solution for private networks and telecommunications infrastructure.
The NEO-F10T delivers nanosecond-level timing accuracy and incorporates advanced security protocols such as Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication), secure boot, and secure interfaces. These features ensure the highest level of timing integrity and protection against spoofing attacks, providing customers with a reliable and secure solution for their timing needs.
Enhanced security and accuracy
The NEO-F10T incorporates Galileo OSNMA, a global, free-of-charge service that enhances GNSS signal robustness by ensuring the authenticity of received navigation messages. This feature is essential for defending against signal spoofing attacks, making the NEO-F10T a trusted solution for applications where security is paramount. Additionally, the module includes advanced security protocols such as secure boot, secure interfaces, configuration lock, and T-RAIM (Time-RAIM) for integrity monitoring, ensuring the highest level of timing integrity.
The module follows the industry-standard NEO form factor, allowing customers to integrate it seamlessly into their existing designs. Designed for efficiency, the NEO-F10T operates with low power consumption, making it ideal for compact and power-sensitive environments. environments.
Optimized hardware design
The NEO-F10T is engineered for efficient GNSS performance, featuring:
Availability
The u-blox NEO-F10T will be available for sampling in Q2 2025. For more information, visit our page.
