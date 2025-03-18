u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox's latest update for NEO-F10T: Enhanced security for critical infrastructure



18.03.2025 / 09:02 CET/CEST





Dual-band timing module introduces Galileo OSNMA support, delivers nanosecond accuracy and robust security features through a new firmware update, available for evaluation in Q2 2025. Thalwil, Switzerland - March 18, 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has announced the latest update on NEO-F10T, a compact dual-band GNSS timing module designed to meet the most stringent 5G timing requirements. This new variant of the NEO-F10T includes superior security features, including Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication), making it an ideal solution for private networks and telecommunications infrastructure. The NEO-F10T delivers nanosecond-level timing accuracy and incorporates advanced security protocols such as Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication), secure boot, and secure interfaces. These features ensure the highest level of timing integrity and protection against spoofing attacks, providing customers with a reliable and secure solution for their timing needs. "NEO-F10T is designed to meet the timing synchronization requirements in various critical infrastructure applications on a global scale," said Samuli Pietilä, Director of Product Line Management, Timing and Infrastructure, at u-blox. "With this update, we are happy to introduce Galileo OSNMA to strengthen the module's robustness against malicious attacks even further." Enhanced security and accuracy The NEO-F10T incorporates Galileo OSNMA, a global, free-of-charge service that enhances GNSS signal robustness by ensuring the authenticity of received navigation messages. This feature is essential for defending against signal spoofing attacks, making the NEO-F10T a trusted solution for applications where security is paramount. Additionally, the module includes advanced security protocols such as secure boot, secure interfaces, configuration lock, and T-RAIM (Time-RAIM) for integrity monitoring, ensuring the highest level of timing integrity. The module follows the industry-standard NEO form factor, allowing customers to integrate it seamlessly into their existing designs. Designed for efficiency, the NEO-F10T operates with low power consumption, making it ideal for compact and power-sensitive environments. environments. Optimized hardware design The NEO-F10T is engineered for efficient GNSS performance, featuring: Single RF input for all GNSS bands.

for all GNSS bands. Dual SAW filters for exceptional signal selectivity and out-of-band attenuation.

for exceptional signal selectivity and out-of-band attenuation. Compatibility with ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna , simplifying evaluation in diverse environments.

, simplifying evaluation in diverse environments. Operates on a 2.7 V to 3.6 V power supply with low power consumption, ensuring efficiency in power-sensitive applications. Availability The u-blox NEO-F10T will be available for sampling in Q2 2025. For more information, visit our page . For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



End of Media Release

