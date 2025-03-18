Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM), the owner of the renowned music platform Winamp, has restructured its operations, making all its subsidiaries part of the Winamp brand. This strategic move places Jamendo (including Jamendo Music and Jamendo Licensing), Bridger, and Hotmix under the Winamp umbrella as subsidiaries.

The objective is to establish Winamp as the central platform aggregating multiple services to empower independent artists in managing and monetizing their music.

Through Winamp for Creators, artists can now access copyright management (powered by Bridger) and music licensing services (through Jamendo), among other revenue-generating and promotional tools. Additionally, Winamp users can enjoy an enhanced listening experience with Hotmix's extensive suite of digital radio stations now integrated directly into the Winamp player.

While Bridger, Jamendo, and Hotmix will continue to operate independently with dedicated teams and platforms, this integration creates a comprehensive ecosystem tailored to the evolving needs of independent artists.

"More than ever, artists need to transition from dependence to independence and regain control over their careers. At Winamp, we are proud and excited to provide them with the tools and services they need to thrive," says Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp.

This strategic realignment sets the stage for an ambitious commercial expansion. With new marketing resources onboard, Winamp is gearing up to launch targeted promotional initiatives, starting progressively from the end of Q2, to attract and support independent artists across different markets.

Next Meeting

April 30, 2025 Publication of 2024 annual results

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

