Smart Eye and Bus OEM Ayats Achieve Milestone ADDW Homologation with AIS Driver Support System

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) The certification with Spanish bus OEM Ayats represents one of the earliest successful ADDW homologations under the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR), achieved through Smart Eye's AIS system.

Gothenburg, Sweden - March 18, 2025 ?-?Smart Eye, the leading developer of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), has successfully completed Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) homologation with prominent bus and coach manufacturer Ayats.

This homologation, carried out in close collaboration with engineering partner SistemasADAS , marks the first time a vehicle manufacturer has achieved regulatory approval for Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) using Smart Eye's AIS system.

In August 2024, AIS was updated to better help vehicle manufacturers meet the European Union's General Safety Regulation (GSR) ADDW mandate. By monitoring eye movements, gaze direction, and head position, AIS lets manufacturers accurately detect driver distraction and help avoid dangerous situations on the road.

Smart Eye has previously supported multiple bus manufacturers through the successful homologation of its AIS system, ensuring compliance with the GSR's Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning (DDAW) mandate. Now, Smart Eye addresses another critical road safety issue -?driver distraction -?highlighting the company's broader approach to automotive safety.

The successful homologation aligns with the European Union's General Safety Regulation (GSR), which requires all new vehicles to feature Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) systems by July 2026. The mandate aims to significantly improve road safety across Europe by addressing driver distraction, a leading cause of road accidents.

To equip Ayats's fleet with AIS, Smart Eye partnered with SistemasADAS, a Spanish engineering firm specializing in advanced driver-assistance systems. The homologation was completed after evaluation by IDIADA, a leading global testing and certification company renowned for automotive safety evaluations, including regulatory assessments of advanced driver-assistance technologies.

"This certification is an important milestone for Smart Eye, but also demonstrates how quickly the industry it moving to meet the GSR requirements for ADDW", said Elsa Magner, Senior Project Manager, Applied AI Systems, at Smart Eye. "We've engineered AIS specifically to address driver distraction, which is one of Europe's most pressing road safety issues. Successfully achieving this early homologation with Ayats shows we're clearly on the right track."

"This ADDW homologation demonstrates how at Ayats we are directly addressing the new standards of both ADDW and all those included in GRSII, making our vehicles more modern and safer and staying at the forefront of the market," said Pau Aguilera, Homologation Engineer at Ayats. "Thanks to the close collaboration of the Smart Eye team and the support from SistemasADAS, their efficiency and speed, and the smooth communication, always willing to listen to our needs, we have managed to integrate AIS quickly and efficiently into our fleet of vehicles."

"At SistemasADAS we are proud to be part of this project. It is in our DNA to identify leading technologies in road safety and make them available to all market participants" said Elías Izquierdo Lázaro, CEO of SistemasADAS. "In this sense Smart Eye has demonstrated its leadership in ADDW and it has perfectly fitted to Ayats ambition in road safety, fulfilling the higher standards in road safety and pioneering in the homologation for European markets."

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

About SistemasADAS

SistemasADAS, always focused on Vision Zero; Zero Accidents, Zero Victims, we work on the selection and advice of the best available technologies to offer the market a solution to accidents. Impacting in one of the key factors to reduce operating costs of any kind of fleet.

