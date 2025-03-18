BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR):Earnings: $28.05 million in Q4 vs. -$1.84 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.158 in Q4 vs. -$0.012 in the same period last year. Excluding items, UP Fintech Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of $30.47 million or $0.172 per share for the period.Revenue: $124.10 million in Q4 vs. $69.98 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX