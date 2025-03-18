Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 March to 14 March 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/03/2025
FR0010313833
5000
80,1016
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/03/2025
FR0010313833
3500
80,3468
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/03/2025
FR0010313833
3500
81,9477
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
13/03/2025
FR0010313833
3500
80,9614
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
14/03/2025
FR0010313833
3500
81,8233
XPAR
TOTAL
19 000
80,9624
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
