BASF has commissioned a 54 MW PEM electrolyzer at a site in Germany, while Sungrow Hydrogen has secured a major order for alkaline hydrogen production equipment from China Coal Ordos Energy. BASF has commissioned a 54 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer at its Ludwigshafen site after two years of construction. The electrolyzer, which includes 72 installed stacks, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions at BASF's main plant by up to 72,000 metric tons per year. The German company said it invested €25 million ($27. 3 million) in the project, with the European Union contributing €124. 3 ...

