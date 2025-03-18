Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by BNP Paribas Asset Management

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, March 18, 2025, 18:00 CET

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total March 11, 2025 2.95% 0.00% 2.95%

The notification, dated March 13, 2025, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 11, 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are investment companies that exercise voting rights on a discretionary basis in the absence of specific instruction

Persons subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding (SA 47000-75318 Paris cedex 09-France)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding. This parent company is controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas SA, which benefits from the exemption from aggregation of its shareholdings with those of its investment company subsidiaries, in accordance with art. 21 paragraph 2 of the Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 on the disclosure of major shareholdings.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert



+32 479 30 91 59







Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen



+32 484 65 30 47







Valérie Goutherot



+33 6 77 05 04 79







media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) Boris Cambon-Lalanne



+32 471 55 37 49







Geoffroy d'Oultremont



+32 478 88 32 96







Vincent Toussaint



+33 6 74 87 85 65







investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

