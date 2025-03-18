Episurf Medical AB: CFO Veronica Wallin leaves Episurf Medical for a new position

Veronica Wallin, Episurf Medical's CFO since June 2017 and previously Head of Finance since August 2016, has today announced her resignation from Episurf for a new opportunity.

"It's almost 9 years since I started at Episurf, and I'm extremely proud of everything we've achieved together. Episurf has a continued exciting journey ahead but now is a good time for me to take on a new challenge. I will ensure a good handover to the next CFO and continue to follow the company from a distance", says Veronica Wallin, outgoing CFO of Episurf Medical.

"Veronica is a highly valued and competent colleague who has been a key person to us. She has been part of Episurf's journey and contributed to the company being where we are today. I completely understand and respect her decision to, after 9 years, try her wings elsewhere, and I wish her all the best in the future," says Pål Ryfors, CEO of Episurf Medical.

Veronica Wallin will leave Episurf during the second quarter 2025. A recruitment process for a new CFO has been initiated.

Pål Ryfors, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel:+46 (0) 709 62 36 69

Email: pal.ryfors@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.35 CET on 18 March 2025.