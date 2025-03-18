BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

18 March 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Date of purchase: 18 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 185,100 Lowest price per share (pence) 373.00 Highest price per share (pence) 378.50 Trading venue London Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 185,100 Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence): 376.0854

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 338,681,308 Sterling Shares 37,059,403 Sterling Shares 27,132,086 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 18 March 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 518,836,869.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001