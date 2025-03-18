MAXIMUS: Award-winning Digital Outreach Reminded Virginians To Renew Their Medicaid Coverage

MAXIMUS

Maximus social media campaign gave members three clear steps to review, respond, and renew their benefits.

Cover VA, a division of the Virginia Department of Medicaid Assistance Services (DMAS), connects eligible Virginians to high-quality, affordable health insurance. The digital outreach and education support provided by Maximus shares important program information in a clear and engaging way. Together, we help people access their Medicaid benefits quickly and easily.

When Cover VA wanted to alert members of important changes to the program, Maximus created the "Review. Respond. Renew." social media campaign. We designed the campaign to highlight key actions members need to take to ensure they maintain their coverage and receive additional updates. We developed clear, accessible messaging in plain language to accommodate varied literacy levels and paired it with engaging visuals.

The campaign educated and empowered Virginians to play an active role in their health coverage. It also demonstrated how digital solutions and strategic outreach can make vital public services more accessible to those who need them.

Since the campaign's launch, interactions between the public and the Cover VA social media accounts have increased by 92 percent. In addition, the campaign earned a platinum Marcom Award and a gold Ava Digital Award from the Association of Marketing & Communications Professionals for elevating the consumer experience through digital solutions and omnichannel engagement.

At Maximus, we celebrate our team's creativity and strategy for keeping thousands of Virginians informed about important updates to their health coverage.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MAXIMUS on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MAXIMUS

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MAXIMUS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire