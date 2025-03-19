Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel receives order of two tons in the Advanced segment - Initiates negotiations for a long-term supply agreement

Today, Svenska Aerogel received an order of two tons from a North American manufacturer specializing in high-performance thermal insulation solutions for outdoor products. At the same time, discussions have commenced regarding a supplier agreement, with further details to be communicated once negotiations are concluded. This marks the beginning of a long-term partnership and represents a significant step in the company's commercial growth and market expansion within the Advanced segment.

Throughout 2024, Svenska Aerogel has supplied the customer with several smaller material samples. The North America-based company offers ultra-thin thermal insulation designed to endure extreme climates and harsh environments. This technology is integrated into end products such as apparel, footwear, and gloves, catering to active individuals who require uncompromising performance.

The two-ton order received today is the customer's first major purchase. In connection with this, the parties have entered into a letter of intent regarding a supply agreement for the coming years. Further details will be provided once the negotiations have been finalized.

"Following a targeted and commercially focused effort to develop our products, we have now received yet another confirmation that Quartzene® meets the requirements for applications where advanced and cutting-edge technology is essential, particularly in sectors where high-performance thermal insulation plays a critical role. This order marks a significant step toward a long-term and strategic partnership, while also strengthening the company's financial position and creating new opportunities for future growth," says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel.

