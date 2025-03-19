Metacon AB: Metacon informs about ongoing business negotiations

Metacon is in final negotiations for an electrolysis-based project for wind power-to-hydrogen production with a new customer and assesses that it is highly likely that the contract will be obtained. The size of the deal is just over SEK 20 million and relates to a pilot project and is part of the customer's verification of its plans for large-scale hydrogen production.

Further information will be provided in connection with the final agreement being made or in the event that the deal does not take place. Metacon assesses that, given the ongoing subscription period in the T01 option program, it is of interest to the market to take part of this information, even if no guarantees can be given that a final agreement can be made with the customer.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone +46 707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on March 19, 2025.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysers to produce hydrogen and integrated hydrogen refuelling stations, a large and globally growing area for green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is fossil-free, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral ("green"). Green hydrogen can be used in the transport sector, basic industry and real estate sectors, among others, with a better environment and climate as a result.