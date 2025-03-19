Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals expands its portfolio with four new products

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is strengthening its distribution partnership with an existing collaborator by adding four already registered products to its portfolio. The company plans to commercialize these products by the end of 2025, acting as the local representative responsible for all commercial activities.

Expanding the portfolio with additional products from this partnership has been an ambition for Newbury. With regulatory approvals already in place, the company is set to launch the new products by year-end.

"This expansion reinforces our commitment to being the preferred partner for companies without a presence in the Nordics. The addition of these four products further validates our business model and underscores the strength of our partnerships," said Lars Minor, CEO of Newbury Pharmaceuticals.

Lars Minor, CEO

lars.minor@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

