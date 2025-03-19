Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Nachhaltig und revolutionär - Diese Innovation könnte der nächste Tesla-Moment für Investoren sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDU5 | ISIN: SE0015244884 | Ticker-Symbol: P52
Frankfurt
19.03.25
09:59 Uhr
0,228 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWBURY PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWBURY PHARMACEUTICALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2025 11:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals expands its portfolio with four new products

Finanznachrichten News

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is strengthening its distribution partnership with an existing collaborator by adding four already registered products to its portfolio. The company plans to commercialize these products by the end of 2025, acting as the local representative responsible for all commercial activities.

Expanding the portfolio with additional products from this partnership has been an ambition for Newbury. With regulatory approvals already in place, the company is set to launch the new products by year-end.

"This expansion reinforces our commitment to being the preferred partner for companies without a presence in the Nordics. The addition of these four products further validates our business model and underscores the strength of our partnerships," said Lars Minor, CEO of Newbury Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO
lars.minor@newburypharma.com
Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.