Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals interim report September 2024 - May 2025

Quarter 3, March 2025 - May 2025

Net revenue was 6 686 (1 386) tkr.

EBITDA was -5 691 (-7 861) tkr.

Operating cash flow was -5 787 (-10 182) tkr.

Interim period, September 2024 - May 2025

Net revenue was 25 658 (15 706) tkr.

EBITDA was -10 423 (-14 742) tkr.

Operating cash flow was -7 366 (-23 837) tkr.

Cash position in the end of period was 11 672 (15 431) tkr.

Licensed products at the end of period were 31 (31).

Products with distribution rights at the end of the period were 16 (12).

Products with marketing authorization at the end of the period were 28 (21).

Products launched in Nordics at end of the period 14 (8).

Significant events during the quarter

Newbury Secures Approval for Macitentan film-coated tablets.

Newbury is strengthening its distribution partnership with an existing collaborator by adding four already registered products to its portfolio, planned to commercialize by the end of 2025.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Pazopanib Newbury.

Newbury carries out a directed share issue of approx. 6,1m shares at a subscription price of SEK 2,60 per. The Company receives gross proceeds of approx. SEK 16m before transaction costs.

Newbury agreed to an extension of the SEK 15 million loan agreement announced on 18 Sept 2023. The loan terms remain unchanged except for a new maturity date of 30 June 2026

Significant events after the end of the quarter

No significant events have occurred after the end of the quarter.

A word from the CEO



Capital Raise

During the quarter, we successfully completed a directed share issue, raising approximately SEK 16 million. The primary objective of this capital raise was to strengthen our capital structure and support the continued execution of Newbury's growth strategy.

Proceeds from the share issue will be used to expand our product portfolio and launch new products, with the goal of achieving positive EBITDA and fuelling long-term growth. The proceeds were received in two instalments, with the final instalment paid after the close of Q3. As a result, our current cash position is stronger than reported at the end of this quarter.

We are pleased to welcome new strategic investors and appreciate the continued support and commitment from existing investors.

Turnover and Performance

Turnover in Q3 was exclusively generated from the Nordic markets, which showed a strong increase of 360% compared to the same period previous year. No international sales orders were invoiced during the quarter in Q3 last year.

Year-to-date, the Nordic region accounts for 88% of total turnover versus 38% in the same period last year. Turnover in the Nordic region has grown by 282% year-over-year, whereas international sales is behind last year's levels.

Financially, this quarter is negatively impacted by app 1,5 MSEK related to currency exchange rate adjustments from the international sales due to USD/CHF changes in our Swiss affiliate.

Product Launch Pipeline

Looking ahead, we plan to launch additional products in the Nordic region during Q4. While these will have some impact in Q4, the full effect of product launches is expected in the following year, with approximately 25 products in total launched by the end of the calendar year.

Portfolio Development

During the quarter we added additional four products to the portfolio from a distribution partner. Subsequently, new dialogues were initiated with two key partners on expanding the range of distribution products. We anticipate announcing additional products based on these dialogues during the next quarters.

Our product portfolio continues to grow, with one new product registered during the quarter and more registrations expected in the near term. As more products become available for launch, we will gain additional opportunities to win tenders and increase sales volumes.

Audit

This report has not been reviewed by Newbury Pharmaceuticals auditor.

The report is publised on Newbury Pharmaceuticals website:

https://www.newburypharma.com/investors/financial-information/

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

