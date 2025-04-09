Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals interim report September 2024 - February 2025

Quarter 2, December 2024 - February 2025

Net revenue was 12 434 (3 135) tkr.

EBITDA was -973 (-4 147) tkr.

Operating cash flow was -6 371 (-7 977) tkr.

Interim period, September 2024 - February 2025

Net revenue was 18 972 (14 320) tkr.

EBITDA was -4 732 (-6 881) tkr.

Operating cash flow was -1 579 (-13 655) tkr.

Cash position in the end of period was 12 857 (6 412) tkr.

Licensed products at the end of period were 31 (31).

Products with distribution rights at the end of the period were 12 (12).

Products with marketing authorization at the end of the period were 26 (20).

Products launched in Nordics at end of the period 13 (6).

Significant events during the quarter

The annual general meeting of Newbury Pharmaceuticals was held on 15 January 2025. The Board was re-elected with Karl Karlsson as chairman.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Azelastine + Fluticasone nasal spray.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Bosutinib tablets.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Pomalidomide capsules.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Approval for Macitentan film-coated tablets

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is strengthening its distribution partnership with an existing collaborator by adding four already registered products to its portfolio. The company plans to commercialize these products by the end of 2025, acting as the local representative responsible for all commercial activities.

A word from the CEO

Nordic Sales Growth Continues

Sales across the Nordics maintained strong momentum in Q2. Notably, we gained additional market share with Desmopressin Newbury while also securing new tender sales across multiple products on a month-by-month basis. While turnover and profitability vary by product, it is encouraging to see an increasing number of products contributing to overall sales growth.

As of today, we have 14 products available for sale and remain on track with our expansion strategy. Over the next 9-12 months, we plan to introduce additional products, with new launches expected in the second half of 2025. By the end of 2025, we aim to have 20-25 products available in the market.

Most of this quarter's sales originated from the Nordic market. Nordic sales delivered the second-highest quarterly performance to date, and we reached our highest Moving Annual Total (MAT Feb 2025) turnover at the end of this period. International sales amounted to app 3 MSEK during the quarter with a positive contribution.

Increasing Turnover to Drive EBITDA Profitability

During the quarter, we achieved a turnover of 12,4 MSEK and reported an EBITDA just below -1 MSEK. As we approach year-end, the planned expansion of our product portfolio is expected to create further opportunities for securing tender sales. Operational expenses remain well-managed, with cost increases primarily tied to sales-related profit-sharing arrangements. Based on our projections, reaching a sales level of approximately 15-18 MSEK could bring us to EBITDA break-even.

Sustained Positive Momentum in Business Expansion

Progress continued with the approval of several new product registrations, including Bosutinib, Azelastine + Fluticasone, Pomalidomide and Macitentan. In addition, we have expanded an existing partnership to include four more products under a distribution agreement. These products are already approved, and we expect to launch these by year-end.

We are actively preparing for entry into Finland to strengthen our Nordic footprint. We have recently submitted our first two hospital tenders, and we anticipate announcement of the winner during the summer. Additionally, we plan to introduce further products to the Finnish market in the second half of 2025, reinforcing our Nordic focus as the local champion.

Audit

This report has not been reviewed by Newbury Pharmaceuticals auditor.

The report is publised on Newbury Pharmaceuticals website:

https://www.newburypharma.com/investors/financial-information/

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO

lars.minor@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

This information is information that Newbury Pharmaceuticals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-09 08:00 CEST.