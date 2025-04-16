Anzeige
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: A3DDU5 | ISIN: SE0015244884
Frankfurt
16.04.25
15:29 Uhr
0,226 Euro
-0,003
-1,31 %
Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Pazopanib Newbury

Finanznachrichten News

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Pazopanib Newbury tablets in Sweden as the first country in a Scandinavian registration procedure. Approvals in Norway and Denmark are expected to follow upon finalized national reviews.

Pazopanib Newbury is an anti-cancer medication. It is a potent and selective multi-targeted receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks tumor growth and inhibits angiogenesis. It is approved to treat renal cell carcinoma and soft tissue sarcoma. Pazopanib Newbury is a generic version of Votrient. The current annual value of the Scandinavian market is estimated to be 4 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights.

"The successful approval of Pazopanib Newbury highlights Newbury's capability to offer a comprehensive portfolio within oncology. Based on this positive progress, we will proceed to launch this product within respective markets as soon as regulatory exclusivities and patents allow us." says Mr Lars Minor CEO of Newbury

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO
lars.minor@newburypharma.com
Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
