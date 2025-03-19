WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Wednesday announced that the company was selected by PsiQuantum , a quantum computing company, to deliver one of the world's first utility-scale quantum computers in Brisbane, Australia.The company expects the facility to solve commercially valuable problems and to help deliver Australia's National Quantum Strategy.The construction of the 540,000 square foot facility is estimated to commence later in 2025 and be completed by the end of 2027.In the pre-market hours, Jacobs's stock is trading at $124.50, up 1.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX