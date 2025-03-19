Risk Associates, a Middle East leader, joins the partner program to drive Verimatrix XTD app protection, threat detection Response managed services to their customers

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced the launch of the Verimatrix XTD Velocity Partner Alliance, a global channel sales program designed to empower partners with best-in-class application protection solutions. As part of this initiative, Risk Associates, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), has joined the program to offer Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite to banks and enterprises across Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The XTD Velocity Partner Alliance, spearheaded by Simon Emery, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at Verimatrix, provides resellers, MSSPs, system integrators, and cybersecurity firms with comprehensive resources to deliver AI-powered mobile app shielding, endpoint threat detection, and response solutions. The program enhances channel sales by offering:

Resell XTD Deliver Managed Services Offer 24/7 app hardening with AI-driven threat detection to stop cyberattacks.

Expert Training Certification Gain the skills to deploy and integrate Verimatrix XTD with confidence.

Marketing Sales Power Access co-branded campaigns, deal registration, and exclusive marketing funds.

Innovate Collaborate Partner on cutting-edge security solutions through joint development and certification.

"With the Verimatrix XTD Velocity Partner Alliance, we're redefining how cybersecurity providers and channel partners collaborate to accelerate app protection at scale," said Jon Samsel, Global Head of Cybersecurity Business at Verimatrix. "Our expanded partnership with Risk Associates has already resulted in six banks choosing Verimatrix to safeguard their applications-and we're just getting started. Strategic alliances like this ensure that financial institutions can leverage our award-winning technologies to protect their app code, customer data, and brand reputation with confidence."

Having successfully deployed Verimatrix XTD app protection for fintech and banking institutions since last year, Risk Associates brings over 20 years of cybersecurity expertise and serves as a trusted MSSP for top brands and startups across the region.

It's dedication to shielding businesses from the latest threats, including mobile-based attacks, matches well with the opportunity to offer its customers the Verimatrix XTD suite that powerfully protects mobile app owners from reverse engineering, application repackaging attacks, dynamic modification, man-in-the-device attacks while also providing anti-Frida, anti-emulator and anti-debugger defenses.

"Risk Associates welcomes this partnership with Verimatrix to offer proven protections for vital mobile apps that are relied upon by millions in the regions we serve," said Aziz A. Rahim, Chief Operating Officer at Risk Associates. "Verimatrix's powerful yet easily-to-implement XTD technologies provide tremendous value to customers through extensive threat visibility and remediation that is often lacking in vulnerable apps that remain crucial for enterprises and their users."

As part of the XTD Velocity Partner Alliance, Risk Associates now offers the following Verimatrix XTD platform solutions:

Verimatrix XTD Enterprise includes:

XTD Protect for iOS

XTD Protect for Android

XTD Detection Response

Additional Verimatrix solutions available for resale include:

XTD Protect for Desktop/Embedded

XTD Protect for Web

XTD Protect Native for iOS

XTD Protect Native for Android

XTD Managed Services

For more information on joining the Verimatrix XTD Velocity Partner Alliance, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/partners.

About Risk Associates

At Risk Associates, our passion is simplifying compliance for organizations in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. As a UKAS-accredited certification body, we specialize in offering certifications and assessments that enable businesses to meet international standards, minimize risks, and safeguard their operations. We take pride in our role as PCI GEAR (Global Executive Assessor Roundtable) Advisors, ranking among the top 30 QSA companies globally.

Risk Associate's industry recognition, encompassing PCI DSS, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PCI SSF, PCI SSLC, PCI ASV, PCI 3DS, CSA STAR, SOC I and II, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, ISO/IEC 22301, ISO/IEC 20000, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, SWIFT, MARS-E, and NIST, serves as a testament to our expertise, knowledge and compliance competence. As a Qualified Security Assessor (PCI-QSA) company approved by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council, we are acknowledged as an industry leader specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, information governance, strategy and training. Our services extend across Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America. Visit www.riskassociates.com. Visit www.riskassociates.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

