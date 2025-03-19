Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Nachhaltig und revolutionär - Diese Innovation könnte der nächste Tesla-Moment für Investoren sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.03.25
08:34 Uhr
8,250 Euro
+0,150
+1,85 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,20018:03
8,1008,15017:45
PR Newswire
19.03.2025 17:54 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.565p. The highest price paid per share was 681.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 671.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,027,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,080,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1694

678.000

16:03:59

574

677.800

16:00:56

242

677.600

16:00:39

340

677.600

16:00:39

1567

677.600

16:00:00

107

677.200

15:58:14

64

677.200

15:58:14

559

677.200

15:57:14

645

677.200

15:55:30

587

677.400

15:55:26

274

677.400

15:54:26

345

677.400

15:54:26

525

677.600

15:52:26

637

677.800

15:51:26

535

677.800

15:50:24

256

678.000

15:50:05

297

678.000

15:50:05

1056

677.600

15:48:25

21

677.600

15:48:25

23

677.600

15:48:25

34

677.200

15:47:05

472

677.000

15:45:19

64

677.000

15:45:19

620

675.800

15:41:26

113

676.200

15:39:36

461

676.200

15:39:36

555

676.600

15:39:35

600

676.600

15:39:35

640

677.000

15:38:49

56

677.000

15:38:49

60

677.000

15:38:49

51

677.000

15:38:49

596

676.800

15:35:23

365

676.800

15:35:23

143

676.800

15:35:23

64

676.800

15:35:23

64

676.800

15:34:33

538

677.400

15:33:00

611

677.800

15:32:01

98

677.800

15:30:24

448

677.800

15:30:24

529

678.000

15:30:23

596

678.000

15:30:23

577

678.200

15:30:00

595

678.200

15:27:05

625

678.000

15:23:08

570

678.200

15:22:55

546

678.400

15:22:36

1204

678.400

15:22:28

595

678.200

15:19:28

614

678.400

15:18:59

781

677.800

15:14:21

49

678.000

15:14:21

539

678.000

15:14:21

574

678.000

15:12:56

409

678.400

15:12:17

118

678.400

15:12:17

577

678.400

15:12:17

578

678.400

15:12:17

376

677.200

15:08:11

220

677.200

15:08:11

551

677.400

15:07:09

741

677.400

15:07:09

43

677.400

15:06:48

231

677.600

15:06:45

654

678.000

15:05:13

555

678.400

15:03:20

526

678.400

15:03:20

20

678.200

15:01:18

711

678.200

15:01:05

32

678.200

15:01:05

526

678.400

15:01:01

51

678.400

15:01:01

41

678.400

15:00:52

66

678.400

15:00:52

147

677.800

14:57:18

113

677.800

14:57:18

318

677.800

14:57:18

621

678.200

14:55:23

548

678.400

14:55:22

608

678.400

14:55:22

43

678.800

14:55:16

77

678.800

14:55:16

31

678.800

14:55:16

757

678.400

14:53:57

561

679.000

14:52:11

200

679.000

14:52:11

62

678.800

14:51:13

22

678.800

14:51:13

40

678.800

14:51:13

263

678.800

14:51:13

581

679.000

14:47:10

739

679.200

14:47:10

633

679.400

14:47:10

555

679.400

14:47:10

543

679.400

14:45:36

682

679.400

14:45:36

29

679.400

14:45:36

22

679.400

14:45:26

25

679.200

14:44:56

52

679.200

14:44:06

60

679.200

14:44:06

495

679.200

14:44:06

360

679.000

14:41:55

631

679.000

14:41:55

12

679.000

14:41:55

561

679.000

14:41:55

31

678.400

14:39:13

444

678.400

14:39:07

113

678.400

14:39:07

88

678.400

14:39:07

811

678.400

14:39:07

557

678.200

14:36:09

971

678.200

14:35:21

565

678.200

14:35:21

624

678.200

14:35:21

42

677.800

14:31:02

32

677.800

14:31:02

339

677.800

14:29:50

473

677.800

14:29:50

566

678.000

14:29:50

94

678.000

14:29:50

32

678.200

14:28:02

587

678.200

14:28:00

555

678.200

14:28:00

769

678.200

14:28:00

580

678.200

14:26:35

540

677.400

14:21:09

846

677.400

14:21:09

1272

677.800

14:21:04

112

677.800

14:21:04

650

677.000

14:18:40

562

677.200

14:18:38

894

677.200

14:16:31

580

677.200

14:16:31

536

677.200

14:16:31

950

677.200

14:16:31

592

677.200

14:16:31

263

676.600

14:09:00

340

676.600

14:09:00

84

677.000

14:07:27

480

677.000

14:07:27

393

677.200

14:07:17

183

677.200

14:07:17

644

677.400

14:07:17

50

677.400

14:07:03

864

676.600

14:03:34

699

676.800

14:03:33

528

675.600

14:01:36

626

675.600

14:01:36

377

674.800

13:59:15

937

674.800

13:59:15

193

674.800

13:59:15

560

675.200

13:56:46

60

675.200

13:56:20

55

675.200

13:56:20

57

675.200

13:56:20

51

675.200

13:56:20

107

675.200

13:56:20

39

675.200

13:56:20

28

675.200

13:56:20

58

675.200

13:56:20

200

674.600

13:52:00

594

674.800

13:50:59

267

674.800

13:48:58

339

674.800

13:48:58

37

674.800

13:48:58

575

675.200

13:48:57

545

675.600

13:46:41

540

675.800

13:45:54

620

676.200

13:44:42

592

676.600

13:44:35

621

676.600

13:44:35

617

677.000

13:44:00

532

676.600

13:40:28

568

676.600

13:40:28

550

676.800

13:40:14

249

676.800

13:37:12

379

676.800

13:37:12

621

677.200

13:36:44

673

677.600

13:35:02

284

678.000

13:34:44

619

678.000

13:34:44

294

678.000

13:34:44

624

678.200

13:33:09

573

678.200

13:33:09

47

678.400

13:30:35

600

678.400

13:30:35

1115

678.400

13:30:35

652

678.400

13:30:35

639

678.400

13:30:35

332

678.000

13:16:46

270

678.000

13:16:46

544

678.000

13:14:19

655

677.600

13:10:45

809

678.000

13:10:29

628

678.200

13:10:04

558

678.200

13:10:04

576

678.200

13:10:04

96

678.200

13:10:04

552

676.200

13:02:28

574

676.600

13:02:28

631

676.800

13:02:28

102

677.400

13:01:34

508

677.400

13:01:34

600

677.400

13:00:05

577

677.600

13:00:05

567

677.600

12:55:16

36

677.600

12:55:16

597

678.400

12:51:57

615

678.400

12:51:57

546

678.000

12:45:59

638

678.000

12:44:36

564

678.000

12:44:36

86

678.000

12:44:36

178

678.000

12:44:06

59

678.000

12:42:37

2461

677.200

12:35:07

51

677.200

12:34:59

54

677.200

12:34:59

51

677.200

12:34:59

847

676.600

12:31:28

653

676.000

12:28:53

630

676.600

12:26:55

600

676.800

12:26:55

603

676.400

12:24:36

1678

676.400

12:24:36

432

676.400

12:24:36

636

672.400

12:07:48

438

672.800

12:02:00

156

672.800

12:02:00

43

672.800

12:02:00

582

671.800

11:56:12

441

672.200

11:56:11

212

672.200

11:56:11

655

672.800

11:52:34

573

673.200

11:52:21

710

673.000

11:51:29

411

673.600

11:50:03

571

673.600

11:50:03

595

673.600

11:50:03

835

673.600

11:50:03

555

673.200

11:33:15

599

673.400

11:27:24

229

673.400

11:27:24

593

673.200

11:27:24

250

673.800

11:21:41

300

673.800

11:21:41

265

673.800

11:21:41

339

673.800

11:21:41

579

674.000

11:20:15

55

674.000

11:20:15

593

674.000

11:20:15

650

674.200

11:14:02

592

674.200

11:14:02

452

674.000

11:08:15

82

674.000

11:08:15

80

673.600

11:03:11

565

673.600

11:03:11

613

674.000

11:01:10

89

674.200

10:55:40

560

674.200

10:55:40

539

674.600

10:55:08

548

675.000

10:48:27

621

675.200

10:46:49

563

675.400

10:45:59

255

675.000

10:44:52

156

675.000

10:44:52

149

675.000

10:44:52

609

675.000

10:40:03

643

675.200

10:39:10

30

675.400

10:36:05

549

675.400

10:36:05

568

675.600

10:36:04

724

675.400

10:33:50

635

675.400

10:33:50

539

675.000

10:29:38

562

675.200

10:25:48

635

675.200

10:25:48

558

675.400

10:25:27

867

675.400

10:25:06

152

675.000

10:21:12

450

675.000

10:21:12

533

675.000

10:21:09

64

675.000

10:10:36

579

675.000

10:10:06

566

675.000

10:07:06

665

674.600

10:02:50

727

674.800

10:02:49

545

674.800

10:02:49

526

674.200

09:53:49

631

674.200

09:50:20

633

674.400

09:48:55

655

674.400

09:48:55

526

674.800

09:47:24

577

672.400

09:42:42

577

672.800

09:42:41

648

672.600

09:42:10

882

672.800

09:41:29

215

672.800

09:41:29

73

672.800

09:41:29

582

672.200

09:41:02

556

672.600

09:39:55

595

672.800

09:39:54

638

672.800

09:39:54

229

673.000

09:39:23

307

673.000

09:39:23

639

673.200

09:39:23

548

673.600

09:39:17

596

673.600

09:36:21

558

673.600

09:36:21

591

673.800

09:35:29

107

673.800

09:33:42

167

673.800

09:33:42

176

674.000

09:33:42

251

674.000

09:33:42

58

674.000

09:33:42

1445

674.000

09:33:42

211

674.000

09:33:42

54

674.000

09:33:42

706

674.000

09:33:42

167

673.800

09:33:42

647

673.800

09:33:42

621

674.400

09:33:42

563

674.400

09:33:42

595

674.800

09:32:22

641

674.800

09:32:22

835

675.000

09:32:22

650

675.000

09:30:10

614

675.800

09:25:07

114

676.000

09:22:55

382

676.000

09:22:55

119

676.000

09:22:13

556

676.200

09:20:05

45

676.200

09:20:05

595

677.200

09:16:05

602

677.400

09:14:17

711

677.000

09:13:08

624

677.400

09:12:56

52

677.600

09:12:16

22

677.600

09:12:16

561

677.400

09:10:26

644

677.400

09:10:26

877

677.600

09:09:40

620

677.800

09:09:40

602

678.400

09:09:40

580

678.600

09:04:56

555

678.000

08:57:48

42

678.000

08:57:48

621

678.400

08:55:36

1

678.400

08:55:36

636

679.400

08:46:49

598

681.000

08:39:38

628

680.400

08:31:53

589

680.600

08:18:00

585

679.000

08:12:33

628

679.200

08:09:03

578

679.600

08:09:03

639

678.200

08:04:31

13

678.600

08:03:24

523

678.600

08:03:24

620

678.600

08:03:24


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.