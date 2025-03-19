Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.565p. The highest price paid per share was 681.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 671.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,027,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,080,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1694
678.000
16:03:59
574
677.800
16:00:56
242
677.600
16:00:39
340
677.600
16:00:39
1567
677.600
16:00:00
107
677.200
15:58:14
64
677.200
15:58:14
559
677.200
15:57:14
645
677.200
15:55:30
587
677.400
15:55:26
274
677.400
15:54:26
345
677.400
15:54:26
525
677.600
15:52:26
637
677.800
15:51:26
535
677.800
15:50:24
256
678.000
15:50:05
297
678.000
15:50:05
1056
677.600
15:48:25
21
677.600
15:48:25
23
677.600
15:48:25
34
677.200
15:47:05
472
677.000
15:45:19
64
677.000
15:45:19
620
675.800
15:41:26
113
676.200
15:39:36
461
676.200
15:39:36
555
676.600
15:39:35
600
676.600
15:39:35
640
677.000
15:38:49
56
677.000
15:38:49
60
677.000
15:38:49
51
677.000
15:38:49
596
676.800
15:35:23
365
676.800
15:35:23
143
676.800
15:35:23
64
676.800
15:35:23
64
676.800
15:34:33
538
677.400
15:33:00
611
677.800
15:32:01
98
677.800
15:30:24
448
677.800
15:30:24
529
678.000
15:30:23
596
678.000
15:30:23
577
678.200
15:30:00
595
678.200
15:27:05
625
678.000
15:23:08
570
678.200
15:22:55
546
678.400
15:22:36
1204
678.400
15:22:28
595
678.200
15:19:28
614
678.400
15:18:59
781
677.800
15:14:21
49
678.000
15:14:21
539
678.000
15:14:21
574
678.000
15:12:56
409
678.400
15:12:17
118
678.400
15:12:17
577
678.400
15:12:17
578
678.400
15:12:17
376
677.200
15:08:11
220
677.200
15:08:11
551
677.400
15:07:09
741
677.400
15:07:09
43
677.400
15:06:48
231
677.600
15:06:45
654
678.000
15:05:13
555
678.400
15:03:20
526
678.400
15:03:20
20
678.200
15:01:18
711
678.200
15:01:05
32
678.200
15:01:05
526
678.400
15:01:01
51
678.400
15:01:01
41
678.400
15:00:52
66
678.400
15:00:52
147
677.800
14:57:18
113
677.800
14:57:18
318
677.800
14:57:18
621
678.200
14:55:23
548
678.400
14:55:22
608
678.400
14:55:22
43
678.800
14:55:16
77
678.800
14:55:16
31
678.800
14:55:16
757
678.400
14:53:57
561
679.000
14:52:11
200
679.000
14:52:11
62
678.800
14:51:13
22
678.800
14:51:13
40
678.800
14:51:13
263
678.800
14:51:13
581
679.000
14:47:10
739
679.200
14:47:10
633
679.400
14:47:10
555
679.400
14:47:10
543
679.400
14:45:36
682
679.400
14:45:36
29
679.400
14:45:36
22
679.400
14:45:26
25
679.200
14:44:56
52
679.200
14:44:06
60
679.200
14:44:06
495
679.200
14:44:06
360
679.000
14:41:55
631
679.000
14:41:55
12
679.000
14:41:55
561
679.000
14:41:55
31
678.400
14:39:13
444
678.400
14:39:07
113
678.400
14:39:07
88
678.400
14:39:07
811
678.400
14:39:07
557
678.200
14:36:09
971
678.200
14:35:21
565
678.200
14:35:21
624
678.200
14:35:21
42
677.800
14:31:02
32
677.800
14:31:02
339
677.800
14:29:50
473
677.800
14:29:50
566
678.000
14:29:50
94
678.000
14:29:50
32
678.200
14:28:02
587
678.200
14:28:00
555
678.200
14:28:00
769
678.200
14:28:00
580
678.200
14:26:35
540
677.400
14:21:09
846
677.400
14:21:09
1272
677.800
14:21:04
112
677.800
14:21:04
650
677.000
14:18:40
562
677.200
14:18:38
894
677.200
14:16:31
580
677.200
14:16:31
536
677.200
14:16:31
950
677.200
14:16:31
592
677.200
14:16:31
263
676.600
14:09:00
340
676.600
14:09:00
84
677.000
14:07:27
480
677.000
14:07:27
393
677.200
14:07:17
183
677.200
14:07:17
644
677.400
14:07:17
50
677.400
14:07:03
864
676.600
14:03:34
699
676.800
14:03:33
528
675.600
14:01:36
626
675.600
14:01:36
377
674.800
13:59:15
937
674.800
13:59:15
193
674.800
13:59:15
560
675.200
13:56:46
60
675.200
13:56:20
55
675.200
13:56:20
57
675.200
13:56:20
51
675.200
13:56:20
107
675.200
13:56:20
39
675.200
13:56:20
28
675.200
13:56:20
58
675.200
13:56:20
200
674.600
13:52:00
594
674.800
13:50:59
267
674.800
13:48:58
339
674.800
13:48:58
37
674.800
13:48:58
575
675.200
13:48:57
545
675.600
13:46:41
540
675.800
13:45:54
620
676.200
13:44:42
592
676.600
13:44:35
621
676.600
13:44:35
617
677.000
13:44:00
532
676.600
13:40:28
568
676.600
13:40:28
550
676.800
13:40:14
249
676.800
13:37:12
379
676.800
13:37:12
621
677.200
13:36:44
673
677.600
13:35:02
284
678.000
13:34:44
619
678.000
13:34:44
294
678.000
13:34:44
624
678.200
13:33:09
573
678.200
13:33:09
47
678.400
13:30:35
600
678.400
13:30:35
1115
678.400
13:30:35
652
678.400
13:30:35
639
678.400
13:30:35
332
678.000
13:16:46
270
678.000
13:16:46
544
678.000
13:14:19
655
677.600
13:10:45
809
678.000
13:10:29
628
678.200
13:10:04
558
678.200
13:10:04
576
678.200
13:10:04
96
678.200
13:10:04
552
676.200
13:02:28
574
676.600
13:02:28
631
676.800
13:02:28
102
677.400
13:01:34
508
677.400
13:01:34
600
677.400
13:00:05
577
677.600
13:00:05
567
677.600
12:55:16
36
677.600
12:55:16
597
678.400
12:51:57
615
678.400
12:51:57
546
678.000
12:45:59
638
678.000
12:44:36
564
678.000
12:44:36
86
678.000
12:44:36
178
678.000
12:44:06
59
678.000
12:42:37
2461
677.200
12:35:07
51
677.200
12:34:59
54
677.200
12:34:59
51
677.200
12:34:59
847
676.600
12:31:28
653
676.000
12:28:53
630
676.600
12:26:55
600
676.800
12:26:55
603
676.400
12:24:36
1678
676.400
12:24:36
432
676.400
12:24:36
636
672.400
12:07:48
438
672.800
12:02:00
156
672.800
12:02:00
43
672.800
12:02:00
582
671.800
11:56:12
441
672.200
11:56:11
212
672.200
11:56:11
655
672.800
11:52:34
573
673.200
11:52:21
710
673.000
11:51:29
411
673.600
11:50:03
571
673.600
11:50:03
595
673.600
11:50:03
835
673.600
11:50:03
555
673.200
11:33:15
599
673.400
11:27:24
229
673.400
11:27:24
593
673.200
11:27:24
250
673.800
11:21:41
300
673.800
11:21:41
265
673.800
11:21:41
339
673.800
11:21:41
579
674.000
11:20:15
55
674.000
11:20:15
593
674.000
11:20:15
650
674.200
11:14:02
592
674.200
11:14:02
452
674.000
11:08:15
82
674.000
11:08:15
80
673.600
11:03:11
565
673.600
11:03:11
613
674.000
11:01:10
89
674.200
10:55:40
560
674.200
10:55:40
539
674.600
10:55:08
548
675.000
10:48:27
621
675.200
10:46:49
563
675.400
10:45:59
255
675.000
10:44:52
156
675.000
10:44:52
149
675.000
10:44:52
609
675.000
10:40:03
643
675.200
10:39:10
30
675.400
10:36:05
549
675.400
10:36:05
568
675.600
10:36:04
724
675.400
10:33:50
635
675.400
10:33:50
539
675.000
10:29:38
562
675.200
10:25:48
635
675.200
10:25:48
558
675.400
10:25:27
867
675.400
10:25:06
152
675.000
10:21:12
450
675.000
10:21:12
533
675.000
10:21:09
64
675.000
10:10:36
579
675.000
10:10:06
566
675.000
10:07:06
665
674.600
10:02:50
727
674.800
10:02:49
545
674.800
10:02:49
526
674.200
09:53:49
631
674.200
09:50:20
633
674.400
09:48:55
655
674.400
09:48:55
526
674.800
09:47:24
577
672.400
09:42:42
577
672.800
09:42:41
648
672.600
09:42:10
882
672.800
09:41:29
215
672.800
09:41:29
73
672.800
09:41:29
582
672.200
09:41:02
556
672.600
09:39:55
595
672.800
09:39:54
638
672.800
09:39:54
229
673.000
09:39:23
307
673.000
09:39:23
639
673.200
09:39:23
548
673.600
09:39:17
596
673.600
09:36:21
558
673.600
09:36:21
591
673.800
09:35:29
107
673.800
09:33:42
167
673.800
09:33:42
176
674.000
09:33:42
251
674.000
09:33:42
58
674.000
09:33:42
1445
674.000
09:33:42
211
674.000
09:33:42
54
674.000
09:33:42
706
674.000
09:33:42
167
673.800
09:33:42
647
673.800
09:33:42
621
674.400
09:33:42
563
674.400
09:33:42
595
674.800
09:32:22
641
674.800
09:32:22
835
675.000
09:32:22
650
675.000
09:30:10
614
675.800
09:25:07
114
676.000
09:22:55
382
676.000
09:22:55
119
676.000
09:22:13
556
676.200
09:20:05
45
676.200
09:20:05
595
677.200
09:16:05
602
677.400
09:14:17
711
677.000
09:13:08
624
677.400
09:12:56
52
677.600
09:12:16
22
677.600
09:12:16
561
677.400
09:10:26
644
677.400
09:10:26
877
677.600
09:09:40
620
677.800
09:09:40
602
678.400
09:09:40
580
678.600
09:04:56
555
678.000
08:57:48
42
678.000
08:57:48
621
678.400
08:55:36
1
678.400
08:55:36
636
679.400
08:46:49
598
681.000
08:39:38
628
680.400
08:31:53
589
680.600
08:18:00
585
679.000
08:12:33
628
679.200
08:09:03
578
679.600
08:09:03
639
678.200
08:04:31
13
678.600
08:03:24
523
678.600
08:03:24
620
678.600
08:03:24