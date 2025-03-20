Through Syngenta's Sustainable Sourcing Program, companies have joined forces to support and drive growers in the transition toward regenerative and traceable agriculture, which also allows them to obtain an additional profitability benefit.

Farmers participating in the program will get between 1% and 2% higher the price of their sunflower grain versus domestic market price.

In its first year of implementation in Argentina, 4,000 tons of sunflower oil produced in fields applying verified regenerative agriculture practices were delivered to PepsiCo. In a second stage, it is expected to increase the hectares implementing these practices by at least 25%.

Syngenta, leader in technology and innovation in agriculture, and PepsiCo, global leader in food and beverages, are working in collaboration with the aim of boosting regenerative and traceable agriculture in the food industry value chain in a transparent and verifiable way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320349801/en/

Syngenta and PepsiCo reward farmers for regenerative farming practices

During the first year of joint work, Syngenta provided PepsiCo with 4,000 tons of sunflower oil from fields of farmers in the province of Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis and Santa Fe, who applied regenerative agriculture practices.

In a second stage, it is expected to increase the hectares that implement these practices by at least 25%. Through Syngenta's Sustainable Sourcing Program, farmers can trace the good practices carried out on their fields like crop rotation, cover crops, irrigation efficiency, use of biological products and pollinator habitat development, among others with constant support and monitoring from Syngenta, and obtain an additional value per ton, which is granted by the verification of these practices. The process includes third-party validation, ensuring security throughout the entire commercial chain.

The commercialization of sunflower grain is carried out through Syngenta's AVC (Agriculture Value Chain) program, which facilitates the exchange and export of oil.

The traceability of field practices is executed through Syngenta's Cropwise digital platform, with which farmers can measure and verify their regenerative practices and implement continuous improvement plans, to ensure compliance of these practices.

"At Syngenta, sustainability is embedded in the business. Regenerating soil and nature through practices that aim to leave the system better than we found it, is a commitment we assume every day," comments Mariale Álvarez, Head Sustainability Corporate Affairs LATAM at Syngenta "This time, together with a strategic partner like PepsiCo, with whom we share this same vision, we are taking this commitment one step further: farmers who join our Sustainable Sourcing Program receive an economic benefit by demonstrating the adoption of regenerative farming practices in their production process, which has a positive impact not only on the environment but also on their profitability" she explains.

"Companies have a great responsibility to care for and improve the way we produce food. At PepsiCo, everything we do is driven by sustainability at its core, within the framework of pep+, our global transformation strategy that aims to create and inspire positive change on the planet and in people," comments Santiago Desmery, Oils Category Leader, PepsiCo Southern Cone and Brazil.

"With this project, PepsiCo Southern Cone becomes the company's first region at LATAM level to have 100% regenerative agriculture in the sunflower it uses," adds Desmery.

Web Resources

Media release image pack

Syngenta Media Library

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 100 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram X.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Syngenta's Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2025 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320349801/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Syngenta Group Media Relations

media@syngentagroup.com

Syngenta Argentina:

Celina Peper

Head Corporate Communications LATAM

celina.peper@syngenta.com

Clara Fernández Escudero

Lead External Communications LATAM

clara.fernandez_escudero@syngenta.com

PepsiCo Argentina

Nadia Lucas

nadia@feedbackpr.com.ar