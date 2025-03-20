Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce significant drill results from the Johnny and Ted-Mint Vein Systems at the 3Ts Project located in central British Columbia, further defining a robust system of gold-silver-bearing veins. Recent drilling has intersected some of the best mineralized zones to date within the Johnny Vein System, highlighting the potential to contribute to the upcoming resource update expected in the second quarter of 2025. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

Highlights:

Johnny Vein: Drill hole 3TS-25-05 returned 77.00 metres grading 4.04 g/t gold and 40.90 g/t silver, with an estimated true width of approximately 32.00 m.

Ted-Mint Vein: Drill hole 3TS-24-28 returned 29.51m grading 5.59g/t gold and 86.17g/t silver, with an estimated true width of 15.00 metres ("m").

Both vein systems remain open along strike and at depth, demonstrating the potential for further expansion.

Ongoing drilling continues to test these veins and other mineralized structures, with assay results pending from SGS Canada.

Figure 1: Johnny and Ted-Mint Vein Systems 2025 Drill Collar Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/245380_f219ae4f34c40a29_002full.jpg

The Johnny Vein, originally identified on surface in the mid-1990s, has been a focus of the Company's systematic exploration efforts over the past two years. Detailed geological modeling and drill targeting have now confirmed that the Johnny Vein is part of a series of intertwined gold-bearing quartz veins within a zone of mineralized brecciated rhyolitic country rock. The Johnny Vein indicates similarities in grade and continuity to the established Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, which form the foundation of the current 3Ts resource model (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller).

Drill Hole Target From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-24-28

including Ted-Mint Vein System 38.40 67.91 29.51 5.59 86.17 38.40 49.16 10.76 14.20 151.39 3TS-25-05 Johnny Vein System 9.00 86.01 77.01 4.04 40.90 including 9.00 25.43 16.43 5.48 110.53 and including 16.88 17.94 1.06 28.57 670.75 and including 38.69 53.43 14.74 5.51 41.72 and including 65.63 66.24 0.61 8.73 42.62 and including 68.95 70.26 1.31 11.84 31.30 and including 73.46 74.00 0.54 10.81 29.63 and including 74.50 75.03 0.53 11.89 33.92 and including 81.00 81.50 0.50 17.14 86.00 and including 83.00 83.50 0.50 12.62 98.00

Table 1: Johnny and Ted-Mint Vein System assay highlights

The proximity of the Johnny Vein System to the existing resource model underscores its potential to add additional ounces to the upcoming mineral resource estimate. With drilling ongoing, the Company remains focused on further delineation and expansion of the known high-grade zones. The Johnny Vein is situated 600m to the west of the Tommy Vein System and has a defined strike length of approximately 265m.

"These latest results reinforce the significant upside potential at 3Ts," stated Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "The discovery of a broader vein system, coupled with grades comparable to our primary resource areas, strengthens our confidence in the growth potential of the Project. We look forward to continued success as drilling progresses."

Update on Program

Drilling continues at the 3Ts Project and as at time of writing has completed 8,700m of the planned 10,000m program. Samples continue to be sent to SGS Canada for analysis and results are pending.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) 3TS-24-28 364960 8676838 1091 270 45 125 3TS-25-05 363044 5876910 1214 90 90 276

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

