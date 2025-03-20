The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust plc

20thMarch 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 19th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

19th March 2025 97.25p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.09p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

