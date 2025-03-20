LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture plc. (ACN), while reporting higher second-quarter results above market estimates, on Thursday issued third-quarter outlook, expecting growth in revenues. The company also lifted fiscal 2025 forecast.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Accenture shares were gaining around 1 percent to trade at $327.50.For the third quarter, the company projects revenues in the range of $16.9 billion to $17.5 billion, a growth of 3 percent to 7 percent from the previous year.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $17.22 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For fiscal 2025, Accenture now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $12.55 to $12.79, a growth of 10 percent to 12 percent on a reported basis and up 5 percent to 7 percent on an adjusted basis.The company previously expected earnings per share to be in the range of $12.43 to $12.79, a growth of 9 percent to 12 percent on a reported basis and up 4 percent to 7 percent on an adjusted basis.The Street is looking for earnings of $12.72 per share for the year.The company narrowed full-year revenue growth guidance to 5 percent to 7 percent in local currency from previously expected 4 percent to 7 percent.In its second quarter, Accenture's earnings increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $1.788 billion or $2.82 per share, compared with $1.674 billion or $2.63 per share last year.Analysts expected earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4 percent to $16.659 billion from $15.799 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $16.61 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX