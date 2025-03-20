Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Delivers Next-Gen Communications For The 2025 NABC Convention

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO),an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), providing essential communications for the 2025 NABC Convention, held during the NCAA's Men's Final Four® Tournament in San Antonio.

For over a decade, Crexendo has supported the NABC Convention by delivering reliable, high-quality communication services that keep organizers, coaches and staff seamlessly connected throughout the Convention and the Final Four® Tournament. The Mobile Command Center, powered by Crexendo's award-winning cloud communications platform, ensures that event logistics run smoothly, providing real-time connectivity, call management, mobility and support for one of the most important gatherings in college basketball.

"Crexendo's advanced technology and support of the NABC Convention ensures that our operations run seamlessly, allowing us to focus on providing exceptional experience for coaches, staff and attendees. Crexendo plays a vital role in the success of our event year after year," said Stephanie Whitcher, CFO. "The NABC Convention is a cornerstone event for the basketball coaching community, and having Crexendo® as our trusted communications provider makes all the difference. Their expertise and technology keep our team connected, organized, and ready to deliver a top-tier event," said Stephanie Whitcher, CFO.

"Just like a great team needs a winning game plan, a successful event depends on seamless communication. Crexendo is proud to extend our partnership with the NABC Convention for the twelfth consecutive year, delivering highly reliable, scalable, and high-performance communication solutions that ensure this premier event runs flawlessly,"said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo, Inc."Supporting the NABC Convention's Mobile Command Center aligns perfectly with Crexendo's mission-delivering innovative, high-quality communication solutions that empower organizations to operate at their best. We're honored to play a role in such a significant event for the basketball coaching community."

With a shared focus on excellence and innovation, this long-standing partnership between Crexendo and the NABC ensures that event organizers, coaches, and staff stay seamlessly connected when it matters most. As Crexendo continues to lead the way in cloud communications, the company looks forward to further strengthening its relationship with the NABC and supporting the future of this premier event for years to come.

About NABC

Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The five core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service, education and inclusion. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believingJust like a great team needs a winning game plan, a successful event depends on seamless communication and the Company is proud to extend its partnership with the NABC Convention for the twelfth consecutive year, delivering highly reliable, scalable, and high-performance communication solutions that ensure this premier event runs flawlessly; (ii) supporting the NABC Convention's Mobile Command Center aligns perfectly with its mission-delivering innovative, high-quality communication solutions that empower organizations to operate at their best and (iii) and being honored to play a role in such a significant event for the basketball coaching community.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SEC forms 10-Q's as filed. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire