AI meets agriculture: Agmatix and BASF partner to develop Soybean Cyst Nematode detection tool

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agmatix, a leading provider of AI-powered agronomic solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with BASF, one of the world's largest chemical and agricultural solutions companies, to develop a cutting-edge digital solution for detecting - and predicting - the presence of soybean cyst nematode (SCN). This collaboration started through AgroStart, an open innovation and partnership platform by BASF, that aims to empower soybean growers with real-time, scalable insights to mitigate yield losses caused by SCN, one of the most damaging and often invisible soybean pests.

A Unique, Data-Driven Approach

At the heart of this initiative is Axiom, an advanced AI technology engine developed by Agmatix, which transforms vast amounts of raw agronomic data into highly standardized and enriched datasets. This rigorous data process enables the development of a robust machine-learning model capable of detecting and predicting SCN infestations with unprecedented accuracy and scalability.

"The most critical element in any AI model is the quality of the data driving it," said Dr. Shai Sela, Chief Scientist at Agmatix. "By harmonizing and enriching SCN field trial data through our platform, we can ensure consistent, reliable outputs - regardless of region, soil type or cropping conditions. It's a novel approach that dramatically increases the model's predictive power, putting actionable insights directly into the hands of growers."

Combining Expertise for Scalable Impact

Developed through AgroStart by BASF, this initiative combines Agmatix's AI-driven agronomic platform with the deep expertise of BASF in seed and crop protection solutions and will foster the development of a scalable, user-friendly digital model. The tool will integrate with existing farm management practices, enabling users to access near real-time SCN risk assessments and tailor their pest management strategies accordingly.

"Collaborating with companies like Agmatix allows us to leverage advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence in parallel with our existing seed and trait, seed treatment and crop protection solutions," said Mika Eberl, Head of AgroStart and Digital Officer at BASF Agricultural Solutions. "This collaboration not only enhances our current offerings but also complements our future innovations like Nemasphere, providing growers with a comprehensive, proactive approach to safeguard their soybean yields against SCN."

Addressing the Most Destructive Threat to Soybean Growers

SCN remains the leading pest in soybeans, with infestations frequently going undetected until yields are significantly affected. Traditional detection methods, such as soil sampling or mid-season root digs, are time-consuming, labor-intensive and not widely adopted. A digital tool could help create awareness and compliment these traditional methods.

"Nematodes are the leading cause of soybean yield loss in the United States, costing growers an estimated $1.5 billion in yield annually[1]," said Michael McCarville, BASF Trait Development Manager. "BASF remains committed to developing innovative solutions through AgroStart and future product portfolio development for farmers doing the Biggest Job on Earth to help combat this devastating pest and protect their yield potential."

With planting-time decisions crucial for effective SCN control, growers need a more efficient, scalable solution to detect and forecast pest pressure.

"Our collaboration with BASF is driven by the urgent need to provide a practical, data-backed tool that helps growers minimize yield losses caused by SCN," added Ron Baruchi, President & CEO at Agmatix. "By digitizing large volumes of field trial data within Axiom, we believe our machine learning model will give growers the power to act before SCN causes irreversible damage."

Future Outlook

By providing accurate, predictive data on SCN infestations, the Agmatix-BASF collaboration paves the way for future innovations in pest management and digital agriculture. The joint effort represents a significant leap forward in integrating digital agriculture with crop protection strategies, demonstrating how advanced analytics can drive on-farm decision-making and improve agronomic outcomes.

Always read and follow label directions. Nemasphere is a trademark of BASF. © 2025 BASF Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €919 million in 2024, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2024, our division generated sales of €9.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com .

About Agmatix

Agmatix is a data-driven agronomy company focused on transforming the way agricultural research and field data are collected, digitized, and analyzed. Its flagship Axiom technology harnesses the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize crop production, reduce environmental impact, and enable smarter, faster agronomic decisions. To learn more, visit www.agmatix.com .

[1] 2015-2021 Crop Protection Network annual soybean cyst nematode (SCN) estimated yield loss at commodity price ($14/bu.)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646210/BASF.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646211/Agmatix_BASF_Partner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-meets-agriculture-agmatix-and-basf-partner-to-develop-soybean-cyst-nematode-detection-tool-302406952.html