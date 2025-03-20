BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenSag Holdings Inc (SAG) is up over 67% at $1.13. OptiNose (OPTN) is up over 58% at $9.5. ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) is up over 49% at $23.3. Aditx Therapeutics Inc (ADTX) is up over 17% at $11.74. LOBO EV Technologies Ltd (LOBO) is up over 15% at $1.35. PMGC Holdings Inc (ELAB) is up over 13% at $6.39. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) is up over 9% at $12.70. Anteris Technologies Global Inc (AVR) is up over 6% at $6.60. NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) is up over 5% at $9.86. Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM) is up over 5% at $7.90.In the RedAkebia Therapeutics (AKBA) is down over 26% at $2.10. Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) is down over 16% at $12.34. Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) is down over 12% at $1.54. Leishen Energy Holding Co Ltd (LSE) is down over 11% at $11.10. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS) is down over 9% at $2.17. Aterian Inc (ATER) is down over 7% at $2.50. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) is down over 7% at $1.44. F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) is down over 6% at $40.00. Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) is down over 5% at $21.32. Farmmi Inc (FAMI) is down over 5% at $1.81.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX