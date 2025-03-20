EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: New sale of a transoceanic DriX surface drone for a civil application

Press release

Paris, 20 March 2025

Exail Technologies has signed a new contract for the supply of a transoceanic DriX surface drone with a European institutional player. This client is already equipped with several drones from the group, including the first model of DriX H-8. The client's satisfaction with the use of the group's solutions has led them to strengthen their operational capabilities with the DriX 0-16 model, the largest drone in Exail's range. This contract represents a significant amount for the Group.

After a first commercial success for this new model in the Asia-Pacific region at the end of 2024, this second sale confirms the good positioning of the transoceanic DriX model. In a context where maritime operators are moving towards more autonomous and environmentally friendly solutions, the DriX O-16 supports this evolution by offering an efficient and low-carbon alternative to conventional manned vessels.

Integrated into the client's fleet alongside other already operational drones, the DriX O-16 will enable the client to carry out advanced multi-drone collaboration missions thanks to Exail's acoustic communication equipment and navigation systems. It will provide high-resolution seabed mapping and precise environmental monitoring in complex maritime conditions.

Since December 2024, the commercialization of DriX surface drones has been dynamic: Exail has sold five DriX drone systems, including two DriX O-16, for civil applications in different regions of the world. In total, these sales represent nearly €30 million for the group.

Beyond civil applications, some navies are conducting trials to use surface drones for defense applications. This is notably the case of the French Navy, which took control of the DriX from the Toulon base in March 2025 (link to the press release issued by the French Navy).

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lXBrkppramqby51saZ1qZ2GVbG6UxWWWbmLKlWKdYpeXnGxnl5lpm5vLZnJhmmlm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90540-cp_exail-technologies_drix-o16_en.pdf