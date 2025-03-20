Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the French version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document ("URD") was filed on March 20, 2025 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.25-0120.

This URD is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

Hard copies of the French version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are notably included in the URD:

the 2024 annual financial report;

the corporate governance report;

the reports of the statutory auditors and their fees;

the sustainability information and the report on these information;

the description of the share buyback program.

Contacts Investor Analyst relations:

Selma Bekhechi Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80