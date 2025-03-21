BWA Group Plc - Half-year Report for the 6 Months to 31 December 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
21 March 2025
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2024
BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various early stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces its unaudited financial results for the Interim Period of six months to 31 December 2024, following the announcement of its Audited Accounts for the year to 30 June made on 19 November 2024.
Chairman's Statement
In the first half of its financial year, to 31 December 2024, the Company has continued to invest in developing its flagship rutile and other mineral sands exploration permits in Cameroon. The arrival of Peter Taylor to the Board of BWA Group plc in August 2024 has brought a wealth of mining operations experience, both in working in Cameroon and in mineral sands projects, which has spurred programmes of exploratory drilling activity.
Notably, this resulted in the Company's initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), covering the Dehane 2 exploration permit, reported on 22 January 2025. Work continues to test the kyanite, currently reported as an Exploration Target, to determine if it has a RPEEE (Reasonable Prospect for Eventual Economic Extraction) in which case the Company can reasonably expect to positively restate the initial MRE.
Elsewhere, we are currently evaluating results from the Dehane 1 project and subsequently, those of the Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 exploration permits. These will be reported in due course. The Company is currently progressing renewal applications for two of the five exploration permits in Cameroon.
Mr Taylor also represented the Company at the Cape Town Mining Indaba in February and Toronto PDAC in March. This proved to be fruitful and included meetings with the Cameroon Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, potential investors, JV/earn-in partners for both our Canadian and Cameroonian assets, and potential opportunities to diversify and add to the Company's current portfolio.
Jonathan Wearing,
Chairman
The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Ends -
INCOMESTATEMENT
Notes
6months ended
31December2024Unaudited
£
6months ended
31December 2023
Unaudited
£
12 months ended
30 June2024
Audited
£
Administrative expenses
(162,671)
(213,114)
(393,040)
(162,671)
(213,114)
(393,040)
Other operating income
160,000
160,000
260,000
Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investments
-
10
(164)
Operatingprofit/(loss)
(2,671)
(53,104)
(133,204)
Interest receivable and similar income
461
436
1,445
(2,210)
(52,668)
(131,759)
Interest payable and similar expenses
(3,066)
(14,602)
(24,301)
Profit/(loss)onordinaryactivities
beforeand aftertaxation and retained
fortheperiod
(5,276)
(67,270)
(156,060)
Earnings/(loss)perordinaryshare:
Basic (pence)
2
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Diluted (pence)
2
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
All amounts relate to continuing activities.
STATEMENTOFOTHERCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME
Notes
6months ended
31December2024Unaudited
£
6months ended
31December 2023
Unaudited
£
12 months ended
30 June2024
Audited
£
Profit/(loss)fortheperiod
(5,276)
(67,270)
(156,060)
Othercomprehensiveincome
-
-
-
Totalcomprehensiveprofit/(loss)
fortheperiod
(5,276)
(67,270)
(156,060)
BALANCESHEET
Notes
At
At
At
31December 2024
31December 2023
30June2024
Unaudited
£
Unaudited
£
Audited
£
FixedAssets
Investments
2,744,433
2,273,752
2,443,191
Current Assets
Debtors and prepayments
1,037,092
773,704
872,304
Cash at bank and in hand
55,238
125,185
45,138
1,092,330
898,889
914,442
Creditors:amountsfallingdue
withinone year
(370,826)
(298,267)
(336,752)
Netcurrentassets/(liabilities)
721,504
600,622
580,690
Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities
3,465,937
2,874,374
3,023,881
Creditors:amountsfallingdue
after one year
(26,076)
(33,839)
(28,745)
Netassets
3,439,861
2,840,535
2,995,136
Capitalandreserves
Called up share capital
3
4,663,018
3,035,608
4,213,017
Share premium
4
66,288
23,858
66,288
Capital redemption reserve
4
288,625
288,625
288,625
Other reserve
4
(300,541)
(3,306,649)
(300,541)
Equity reserve
4
370,333
4,353,063
370,333
Retained earnings
4
(1,647,862)
(1,553,970)
(1,642,586)
Shareholders'funds
3,439,861
2,840,535
2,995,136
CASHFLOWSTATEMENT
Notes
6 monthsended
6 monthsended
12 months ended
31December 2024
31 December 2023
30 June 2024
Unaudited
£
Unaudited
£
Audited
£
Cashflowsfrom operatingactivities
(66,003)
(336,388)
(374,568)
Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities
Loans to subsidiary undertakings
(471,689)
(140,000)
(389,631)
Interest received
461
436
1,445
Net cash from investing activities
(471,228)
(139,564)
(388,186)
Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities
New loans in period
100,000
-
50.000
Loans repaid
(2,669)
(3,110)
(11,956)
Issue of shares
450,000
457,000
622,601
Net cash from financing activities
547,331
453,890
660,645
Increase/(decrease)incashand
cashequivalents
10,100
(22,062)
(102,109)
Cashandcashequivalentsat
beginningofperiod
45,138
147,247
147,247
Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod
55,238
125,185
45,138
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Status of these accounts
The interim accounts for the period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.
2. Earnings per ordinary share
Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:
6 monthsended
6 monthsended
12 months ended
31December 2024
31December2023
30June2024
Unaudited
£
Unaudited
£
Audited
£
Profit/ (loss) before tax £ (5,276) £ (67,270) £ (156,060)
Weighted average number of shares for
The purpose of basic earnings per share 881,674,545 519,654,805 629,723,685
Weighted average number of shares for
the purpose of diluted earnings per share 881,674,545 519,654,805 629,723,685
- Share capital
At
At
At
31December 2024
31December 2023
30 June 2024
Unaudited
£
Unaudited
£
Audited
£
Allotted, called up and fully paid
932,603,530 ordinary shares of 0.5p
(31 December 2023: 607,121,547;
30 June 2024: 842,603,530) 4,663,018 3,035,608 4,213,017
4.
Reserves
Capital
Share
premium
redemption
reserve
Other
reserve
Equity
reserve
Retained
Earnings
Total
£
£
£
£
£
£
At1 January2023
23,858
288,625
(3,306,383)
4,310,948
(1,384,938)
(67,890)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(169,298)
(169,298)
Loan note interest
-
-
-
42,115
-
42,115
Reserves transfer
-
-
(266)
-
266
-
At31 December 2023
23,858
288,625
(3,306,649)
4,353,063
(1,553,970)
(195,073)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(88,790)
(88,790)
Loan note conversion
42,430
-
-
(985,706)
-
(943,276)
Loan note interest
-
-
-
9,258
-
9,258
Loan note cancellation
-
-
3,006,282
(3,006,282)
-
-
Reserves transfer
-
-
(174)
-
174
-
At30 June 2024
66,288
288,625
(300,541)
370,333
(1,642,586)
(1,217,881)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(5,276)
(5,276)
At31 December2024
66,288
288,625
(300,541)
370,333
(1,647,862)
(1,223,157)
5. Valuation ofInvestments
The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited and BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £2,240,331. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued and under review at £1,418,000 plus an intercompany loan account of £120,030. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 31 December 2024 remain appropriate.
6. Related Party Transactions
During the interim period, the Company issued the following shares in new share subscriptions for cash:
Name
Value
Number of Shares
Jonathan Wearing
£450,000
90,000,000
