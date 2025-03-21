BWA Group Plc - Half-year Report for the 6 Months to 31 December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

21 March 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2024

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various early stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces its unaudited financial results for the Interim Period of six months to 31 December 2024, following the announcement of its Audited Accounts for the year to 30 June made on 19 November 2024.

A copy of this announcement can be viewed on the Company's website

Chairman's Statement

In the first half of its financial year, to 31 December 2024, the Company has continued to invest in developing its flagship rutile and other mineral sands exploration permits in Cameroon. The arrival of Peter Taylor to the Board of BWA Group plc in August 2024 has brought a wealth of mining operations experience, both in working in Cameroon and in mineral sands projects, which has spurred programmes of exploratory drilling activity.

Notably, this resulted in the Company's initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), covering the Dehane 2 exploration permit, reported on 22 January 2025. Work continues to test the kyanite, currently reported as an Exploration Target, to determine if it has a RPEEE (Reasonable Prospect for Eventual Economic Extraction) in which case the Company can reasonably expect to positively restate the initial MRE.

Elsewhere, we are currently evaluating results from the Dehane 1 project and subsequently, those of the Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 exploration permits. These will be reported in due course. The Company is currently progressing renewal applications for two of the five exploration permits in Cameroon.

Mr Taylor also represented the Company at the Cape Town Mining Indaba in February and Toronto PDAC in March. This proved to be fruitful and included meetings with the Cameroon Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, potential investors, JV/earn-in partners for both our Canadian and Cameroonian assets, and potential opportunities to diversify and add to the Company's current portfolio.

Jonathan Wearing,

Chairman

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield, Managing Director Jonathan Wearing - Chairman +44 (0) 7770 225253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser Nick Harris/Lauren Wright +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

INCOMESTATEMENT

Notes 6months ended 31December2024Unaudited £ 6months ended 31December 2023 Unaudited £ 12 months ended 30 June2024 Audited £ Administrative expenses (162,671) (213,114) (393,040) (162,671) (213,114) (393,040) Other operating income 160,000 160,000 260,000 Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investments - 10 (164) Operatingprofit/(loss) (2,671) (53,104) (133,204) Interest receivable and similar income 461 436 1,445 (2,210) (52,668) (131,759) Interest payable and similar expenses (3,066) (14,602) (24,301) Profit/(loss)onordinaryactivities beforeand aftertaxation and retained fortheperiod (5,276) (67,270) (156,060) Earnings/(loss)perordinaryshare: Basic (pence) 2 (0.01) (0.01) (0.02)

Diluted (pence) 2 (0.01) (0.01) (0.02)

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENTOFOTHERCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME

Notes 6months ended 31December2024Unaudited £ 6months ended 31December 2023 Unaudited £ 12 months ended 30 June2024 Audited £ Profit/(loss)fortheperiod (5,276) (67,270) (156,060) Othercomprehensiveincome - - - Totalcomprehensiveprofit/(loss) fortheperiod (5,276) (67,270) (156,060)

BALANCESHEET

Notes At At At 31December 2024 31December 2023 30June2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £ FixedAssets Investments 2,744,433 2,273,752 2,443,191 Current Assets Debtors and prepayments 1,037,092 773,704 872,304 Cash at bank and in hand 55,238 125,185 45,138 1,092,330 898,889 914,442 Creditors:amountsfallingdue withinone year (370,826) (298,267) (336,752) Netcurrentassets/(liabilities) 721,504 600,622 580,690 Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities 3,465,937 2,874,374 3,023,881 Creditors:amountsfallingdue after one year (26,076) (33,839) (28,745) Netassets 3,439,861 2,840,535 2,995,136 Capitalandreserves Called up share capital 3 4,663,018 3,035,608 4,213,017 Share premium 4 66,288 23,858 66,288 Capital redemption reserve 4 288,625 288,625 288,625 Other reserve 4 (300,541) (3,306,649) (300,541) Equity reserve 4 370,333 4,353,063 370,333 Retained earnings 4 (1,647,862) (1,553,970) (1,642,586) Shareholders'funds 3,439,861 2,840,535 2,995,136

CASHFLOWSTATEMENT

Notes 6 monthsended 6 monthsended 12 months ended 31December 2024 31 December 2023 30 June 2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £ Cashflowsfrom operatingactivities (66,003) (336,388) (374,568) Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities Loans to subsidiary undertakings (471,689) (140,000) (389,631) Interest received 461 436 1,445 Net cash from investing activities (471,228) (139,564) (388,186) Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities New loans in period 100,000 - 50.000 Loans repaid (2,669) (3,110) (11,956) Issue of shares 450,000 457,000 622,601 Net cash from financing activities 547,331 453,890 660,645 Increase/(decrease)incashand cashequivalents 10,100 (22,062) (102,109) Cashandcashequivalentsat beginningofperiod 45,138 147,247 147,247 Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod 55,238 125,185 45,138

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:

6 monthsended 6 monthsended 12 months ended 31December 2024 31December2023 30June2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £

Profit/ (loss) before tax £ (5,276) £ (67,270) £ (156,060)

Weighted average number of shares for

The purpose of basic earnings per share 881,674,545 519,654,805 629,723,685

Weighted average number of shares for

the purpose of diluted earnings per share 881,674,545 519,654,805 629,723,685

Share capital

At At At 31December 2024 31December 2023 30 June 2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £

Allotted, called up and fully paid

932,603,530 ordinary shares of 0.5p

(31 December 2023: 607,121,547;

30 June 2024: 842,603,530) 4,663,018 3,035,608 4,213,017

4. Reserves Capital Share premium redemption reserve Other reserve Equity reserve Retained Earnings Total £ £ £ £ £ £ At1 January2023 23,858 288,625 (3,306,383) 4,310,948 (1,384,938) (67,890) Loss for the period - - - - (169,298) (169,298) Loan note interest - - - 42,115 - 42,115 Reserves transfer - - (266) - 266 - At31 December 2023 23,858 288,625 (3,306,649) 4,353,063 (1,553,970) (195,073) Loss for the period - - - - (88,790) (88,790) Loan note conversion 42,430 - - (985,706) - (943,276) Loan note interest - - - 9,258 - 9,258 Loan note cancellation - - 3,006,282 (3,006,282) - - Reserves transfer - - (174) - 174 - At30 June 2024 66,288 288,625 (300,541) 370,333 (1,642,586) (1,217,881) Loss for the period - - - - (5,276) (5,276) At31 December2024 66,288 288,625 (300,541) 370,333 (1,647,862) (1,223,157)

5. Valuation ofInvestments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited and BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £2,240,331. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued and under review at £1,418,000 plus an intercompany loan account of £120,030. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 31 December 2024 remain appropriate.

6. Related Party Transactions

During the interim period, the Company issued the following shares in new share subscriptions for cash:

Name Value Number of Shares Jonathan Wearing £450,000 90,000,000

