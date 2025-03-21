Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Half-year Report for the 6 Months to 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BWA Group Plc - Half-year Report for the 6 Months to 31 December 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

21 March 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2024

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various early stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces its unaudited financial results for the Interim Period of six months to 31 December 2024, following the announcement of its Audited Accounts for the year to 30 June made on 19 November 2024.

A copy of this announcement can be viewed on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/bwa-announcements.html.

Chairman's Statement

In the first half of its financial year, to 31 December 2024, the Company has continued to invest in developing its flagship rutile and other mineral sands exploration permits in Cameroon. The arrival of Peter Taylor to the Board of BWA Group plc in August 2024 has brought a wealth of mining operations experience, both in working in Cameroon and in mineral sands projects, which has spurred programmes of exploratory drilling activity.

Notably, this resulted in the Company's initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), covering the Dehane 2 exploration permit, reported on 22 January 2025. Work continues to test the kyanite, currently reported as an Exploration Target, to determine if it has a RPEEE (Reasonable Prospect for Eventual Economic Extraction) in which case the Company can reasonably expect to positively restate the initial MRE.

Elsewhere, we are currently evaluating results from the Dehane 1 project and subsequently, those of the Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 exploration permits. These will be reported in due course. The Company is currently progressing renewal applications for two of the five exploration permits in Cameroon.

Mr Taylor also represented the Company at the Cape Town Mining Indaba in February and Toronto PDAC in March. This proved to be fruitful and included meetings with the Cameroon Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, potential investors, JV/earn-in partners for both our Canadian and Cameroonian assets, and potential opportunities to diversify and add to the Company's current portfolio.

Jonathan Wearing,

Chairman

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield, Managing Director

Jonathan Wearing - Chairman

+44 (0) 7770 225253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harris/Lauren Wright

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

INCOMESTATEMENT

Notes

6months ended

31December2024Unaudited

£

6months ended

31December 2023

Unaudited

£

12 months ended

30 June2024

Audited

£

Administrative expenses

(162,671)

(213,114)

(393,040)

(162,671)

(213,114)

(393,040)

Other operating income

160,000

160,000

260,000

Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investments

-

10

(164)

Operatingprofit/(loss)

(2,671)

(53,104)

(133,204)

Interest receivable and similar income

461

436

1,445

(2,210)

(52,668)

(131,759)

Interest payable and similar expenses

(3,066)

(14,602)

(24,301)

Profit/(loss)onordinaryactivities

beforeand aftertaxation and retained

fortheperiod

(5,276)

(67,270)

(156,060)

Earnings/(loss)perordinaryshare:

Basic (pence)

2

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

Diluted (pence)

2

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENTOFOTHERCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME

Notes

6months ended

31December2024Unaudited

£

6months ended

31December 2023

Unaudited

£

12 months ended

30 June2024

Audited

£

Profit/(loss)fortheperiod

(5,276)

(67,270)

(156,060)

Othercomprehensiveincome

-

-

-

Totalcomprehensiveprofit/(loss)

fortheperiod

(5,276)

(67,270)

(156,060)

BALANCESHEET

Notes

At

At

At

31December 2024

31December 2023

30June2024

Unaudited

£

Unaudited

£

Audited

£

FixedAssets

Investments

2,744,433

2,273,752

2,443,191

Current Assets

Debtors and prepayments

1,037,092

773,704

872,304

Cash at bank and in hand

55,238

125,185

45,138

1,092,330

898,889

914,442

Creditors:amountsfallingdue

withinone year

(370,826)

(298,267)

(336,752)

Netcurrentassets/(liabilities)

721,504

600,622

580,690

Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities

3,465,937

2,874,374

3,023,881

Creditors:amountsfallingdue

after one year

(26,076)

(33,839)

(28,745)

Netassets

3,439,861

2,840,535

2,995,136

Capitalandreserves

Called up share capital

3

4,663,018

3,035,608

4,213,017

Share premium

4

66,288

23,858

66,288

Capital redemption reserve

4

288,625

288,625

288,625

Other reserve

4

(300,541)

(3,306,649)

(300,541)

Equity reserve

4

370,333

4,353,063

370,333

Retained earnings

4

(1,647,862)

(1,553,970)

(1,642,586)

Shareholders'funds

3,439,861

2,840,535

2,995,136

CASHFLOWSTATEMENT

Notes

6 monthsended

6 monthsended

12 months ended

31December 2024

31 December 2023

30 June 2024

Unaudited

£

Unaudited

£

Audited

£

Cashflowsfrom operatingactivities

(66,003)

(336,388)

(374,568)

Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities

Loans to subsidiary undertakings

(471,689)

(140,000)

(389,631)

Interest received

461

436

1,445

Net cash from investing activities

(471,228)

(139,564)

(388,186)

Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities

New loans in period

100,000

-

50.000

Loans repaid

(2,669)

(3,110)

(11,956)

Issue of shares

450,000

457,000

622,601

Net cash from financing activities

547,331

453,890

660,645

Increase/(decrease)incashand

cashequivalents

10,100

(22,062)

(102,109)

Cashandcashequivalentsat

beginningofperiod

45,138

147,247

147,247

Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod

55,238

125,185

45,138

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:

6 monthsended

6 monthsended

12 months ended

31December 2024

31December2023

30June2024

Unaudited

£

Unaudited

£

Audited

£

Profit/ (loss) before tax £ (5,276) £ (67,270) £ (156,060)

Weighted average number of shares for

The purpose of basic earnings per share 881,674,545 519,654,805 629,723,685

Weighted average number of shares for

the purpose of diluted earnings per share 881,674,545 519,654,805 629,723,685

  1. Share capital

At

At

At

31December 2024

31December 2023

30 June 2024

Unaudited

£

Unaudited

£

Audited

£

Allotted, called up and fully paid

932,603,530 ordinary shares of 0.5p

(31 December 2023: 607,121,547;

30 June 2024: 842,603,530) 4,663,018 3,035,608 4,213,017

4.

Reserves

Capital

Share

premium

redemption

reserve

Other

reserve

Equity

reserve

Retained

Earnings

Total

£

£

£

£

£

£

At1 January2023

23,858

288,625

(3,306,383)

4,310,948

(1,384,938)

(67,890)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(169,298)

(169,298)

Loan note interest

-

-

-

42,115

-

42,115

Reserves transfer

-

-

(266)

-

266

-

At31 December 2023

23,858

288,625

(3,306,649)

4,353,063

(1,553,970)

(195,073)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(88,790)

(88,790)

Loan note conversion

42,430

-

-

(985,706)

-

(943,276)

Loan note interest

-

-

-

9,258

-

9,258

Loan note cancellation

-

-

3,006,282

(3,006,282)

-

-

Reserves transfer

-

-

(174)

-

174

-

At30 June 2024

66,288

288,625

(300,541)

370,333

(1,642,586)

(1,217,881)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(5,276)

(5,276)

At31 December2024

66,288

288,625

(300,541)

370,333

(1,647,862)

(1,223,157)

5. Valuation ofInvestments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited and BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £2,240,331. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued and under review at £1,418,000 plus an intercompany loan account of £120,030. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 31 December 2024 remain appropriate.

6. Related Party Transactions

During the interim period, the Company issued the following shares in new share subscriptions for cash:

Name

Value

Number of Shares

Jonathan Wearing

£450,000

90,000,000

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.