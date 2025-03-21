Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia and Techcyte announce strategic collaboration to advance AI-powered digital pathology

Aiforia and Techcyte announce strategic collaboration to advance AI-powered digital pathology

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, March 21, 2025 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Aiforia, a trusted provider of deep learning AI solutions for digital pathology, and Techcyte, a leader in AI-powered digital pathology systems, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven workflows in anatomic pathology laboratories worldwide.

This relationship brings together Techcyte's Fusion Digital Pathology Platform and Aiforia's AI-powered diagnostic applications, beginning with the successful integration of Aiforia's breast cancer suite into the pathology workflow on Fusion. This real-world application demonstrates the potential of AI-enhanced diagnostics to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes.

"Aiforia's mission has always been to leverage AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in pathology," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. "By integrating our AI solutions into Techcyte's Fusion platform, we're ensuring that labs can harness AI-driven insights without disrupting their workflow. This relationship represents an important step toward making AI a seamless, everyday tool for pathologists worldwide."

"Pathology labs need more than just standalone AI-they need integrated, intelligent workflows that enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency," said Tiffany Chen, CMO of Techcyte. "One of Fusion's core strengths is its ability to enable the true, full integration of third-party AI algorithms into the platform. By working with Aiforia, we're ensuring that pathologists can seamlessly access powerful AI tools within Fusion, allowing them to make faster, more accurate decisions that ultimately improve patient care."

Through this non-exclusive collaboration, Aiforia and Techcyte are jointly working to deliver fully integrated, AI-powered digital pathology workflows to laboratories worldwide. With a focus on full integration, this partnership removes technical barriers that have historically slowed AI adoption in pathology, ensuring that AI-driven insights can be seamlessly incorporated into routine workflows.

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, enabling remarkable medical discoveries now and in the future. With thousands of AI models already developed on the Aiforia platform for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is already significantly impacting pathology and healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company operating internationally with thousands of platform users across the globe. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Rochester, Minnesota, and local representatives across Europe and North America. The diverse team at Aiforia includes experienced pathologists, medical scientists, AI and software developers, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are working to transform pathology with AI, enabling better care for each patient.

Selected Aiforia® Clinical AI models and the Aiforia® Clinical Suite Viewer are CE-IVD marked for diagnostic use in EU and EEA countries; see the full list at www.aiforia.com/aiforia-clinical-solutions. In all other countries, including the United States, the use is limited to Research Use Only.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

About Techcyte

Founded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.

Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.

We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world. Techcyte's anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for research use only in the United States.

Visit techcyte.com for more information.