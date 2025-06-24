Anzeige
WKN: A3C88G | ISIN: FI4000507934 | Ticker-Symbol: L6J
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia releases a new CE-IVD-marked clinical AI solution for breast cancer diagnostics

Aiforia releases a new CE-IVD-marked clinical AI solution for breast cancer diagnostics

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, June 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Aiforia Technologies Plc launches a new CE-IVD marked clinical AI solution for breast cancer grading. Aiforia® Breast Cancer Grading AI solution is a part of the Aiforia® Breast Cancer Suite, which also includes CE-IVD marked AI models for breast cancer biomarkers and the Aiforia® Clinical Suite Viewer. This complete solution offers a fully digital cockpit for breast cancer diagnostics, supporting the entire diagnostic workflow.

The new CE-IVD marked AI solution automates breast cancer grading by supporting pathologists with the help of five separate AI models. It accurately identifies invasive carcinoma and ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). It also objectively detects and scores mitotic count, tubular formation, and nuclear pleomorphism, consistent with the Nottingham Grading System. This addresses the key challenges of manual grading, such as variability and time constraints.

"We are proud to announce the latest CE-IVD marked solution in our breast cancer diagnostics portfolio, making Aiforia® Breast Cancer Suite the most comprehensive AI toolkit on the market. The new solution brings substantial time savings to the pathologists when reporting the histological grade and enhances diagnostic accuracy and consistency across cases, leading to increased confidence in clinical decision-making," explains Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia Technologies.

Further inquiries
Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc
tel. +33 61 041 6686
https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser
UB Corporate Finance Ltd
ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, enabling remarkable medical discoveries now and in the future. With thousands of AI models already developed on the Aiforia platform for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is already significantly impacting pathology and healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company operating internationally with thousands of platform users across the globe. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Rochester, Minnesota, and local representatives across Europe and North America. The diverse team at Aiforia includes experienced pathologists, medical scientists, AI and software developers, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are working to transform pathology with AI, enabling better care for each patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

