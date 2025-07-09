Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia establishes a subsidiary in France to strengthen its position in the European market

Aiforia establishes a subsidiary in France to strengthen its position in the European market

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press release, July 9, 2025 9:00 a.m. EEST

Aiforia Technologies Plc has established a subsidiary in France to strengthen its local presence and to support its growing business in the country. Aiforia has had a sales organization in France since 2023, and interest in the company's AI-based pathology solutions has grown significantly.

France is investing heavily in the use of artificial intelligence, with healthcare being one of the key priority areas where it aims to lead industry innovations. Since 2018, the state has invested more than EUR 2.5 billion in research, education, and accelerating the adoption of AI as part of France's national artificial intelligence strategy. In addition, in February 2025 at the AI Action Summit in Paris, an EUR 109 billion project was announced to invest in the country's artificial intelligence system, including data centers.

Aiforia already has a strong foothold in France; the first successful and significant collaboration with one of the world's leading hospitals, the AP-HP hospital group in Paris in 2024, was an important strategic market opening for Aiforia. Recently, Nantes University Hospital, France's sixth-largest hospital, also chose Aiforia as its partner for AI-assisted pathology diagnostics.

The new subsidiary will support Aiforia's growth and customer service in France and enable even closer cooperation with local healthcare providers.

"We strongly believe that we have a significant opportunity to offer innovative solutions to the French healthcare system that improve the accuracy and efficiency of pathology image analysis and support the development of our customers' diagnostic processes. We are confident that having a local presence is essential to offer our customers the best possible service," says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, enabling remarkable medical discoveries now and in the future. With thousands of AI models already developed on the Aiforia platform for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is already significantly impacting pathology and healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company operating internationally with thousands of platform users across the globe. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and local representatives across Europe and North America. The diverse team at Aiforia includes experienced pathologists, medical scientists, AI and software developers, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are working to transform pathology with AI, enabling better care for each patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com