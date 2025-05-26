Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia appoints Richard Doughty as Medical Director

Aiforia appoints Richard Doughty as Medical Director

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, May 26, 2025 at 10:00a.m. EEST

Aiforia Technologies has appointed pathologist Richard Doughty (MD, DVM, MSc) as the Medical Director of the company. With this new position, Aiforia aims to strengthen its leadership with enhanced medical expertise. Richard Doughty is a medical doctor and specialist in pathology with extensive diagnostic experience. Additionally, he is a qualified veterinarian with pathology expertise in pharmaceutical research and development. Dr. Doughty joined Aiforia in 2023 and has since served as a Pathologist and Senior Medical Advisor.

As the foremost medical authority in Aiforia, the Medical Director is instrumental in driving clinical strategy and in ensuring medical relevance and accuracy of Aiforia's AI-supported pathology solutions. Additionally, the Medical Director is Aiforia's leading liaison with customer pathologists.

"With the appointment of Richard Doughty as our Medical Director, we are making a significant advancement in strengthening Aiforia's leadership with extensive medical expertise. In this key role, Dr. Doughty will serve as our primary medical authority, bridging pathology practice and product engineering to strive in developing solutions that elevate pathologists' abilities and ultimately improve patient care", says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, enabling remarkable medical discoveries now and in the future. With thousands of AI models already developed on the Aiforia platform for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is already significantly impacting pathology and healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company operating internationally with thousands of platform users across the globe. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Rochester, Minnesota, and local representatives across Europe and North America. The diverse team at Aiforia includes experienced pathologists, medical scientists, AI and software developers, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are working to transform pathology with AI, enabling better care for each patient. Find out more at www.aiforia.com