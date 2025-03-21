PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL):Earnings: -$78 million in Q1 vs. -$214 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $174 million or $0.13 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $5.810 billion in Q1 vs. $5.406 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX